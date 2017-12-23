MHSAA (Photo: MHSAA)

David Hearns and Devin Pettus each scored 19 points and Hazel Park defeated Detroit Public Safety Academy, 62-56, in a non-league high school boys basketball game Saturday.

Carl Bowe grabbed 11 rebounds for Hazel Park (4-0).

Pierre Mitchell scored 14 to lead PSA.

More boys basketball

Detroit Cass Tech 67, Flint Hamady 60: Kalil Whitehead scored 21 points with eight rebounds, and Jalen Tobias scored 15 for Cass Tech (5-0). Ali Brewster scored 19 for Hamady (3-2).