The Detroit Tigers — and the rest of the majors — have an opportunity Monday night to restock their farm systems, and brighten their futures.
The Major League Baseball draft begins at 7 p.m. Monday with the first two rounds before picking up with Rounds 3 through 10 on Tuesday, and 11 through 40 on Wednesday.
The draft Monday will be televised on the MLB Network, with Tuesday and Wednesday streamed live at MLB.com.
The Tigers last year used their first-round pick (No. 9 overall) on prep right-hander Matt Manning. They own the No. 18 pick this season, as well as the No. 57 overall pick in Round 2.
Louisville two-way star Brendan McKay and California prep right-hander Hunter Greene are widely believed to be the top two picks in the draft.
Who might the Tigers pick? Lynn Henning of The Detroit News offered his draft primer here. Also, you can take a spin through our photo gallery here to take a look at the top players in MLB history taken with the No. 18 pick.
First round
1. Minnesota Twins
2. Cincinnati Reds
3. San Diego Padres
4. Tampa Bay Rays
5. Atlanta Braves
6. Oakland Athletics
7. Arizona Diamondbacks
8. Philadelphia Phillies
9. Milwaukee Brewers
10. Los Angeles Angels
11. Chicago White Sox
12. Pittsburgh Pirates
13. Miami Marlins
14. Kansas City Royals
15. Houston Astros
16. New York Yankees
17. Seattle Mariners
18. Detroit Tigers
19. San Francisco Giants
20. New York Mets
21. Baltimore Orioles
22. Toronto Blue Jays
23. Los Angeles Dodgers
24. Boston Red Sox
25. Washington Nationals
26. Texas Rangers
27. Chicago Cubs
28. Toronto Blue Jays
29. Texas Rangers
30. Chicago Cubs
Competitive Balance Round A
31. Tampa Bay Rays
32. Cincinnati Reds
33. Oakland Athletics
34. Milwaukee Brewers
35. Minnesota Twins
36. Miami Marlins
Second round
37. Minnesota Twins
38. Cincinnati Reds
39. San Diego Padres
40. Tampa Bay Rays
41. Atlanta Braves
42. Pittsburgh Pirates
43. Oakland Athletics
44. Arizona Diamondbacks
45. Philadelphia Phillies
46. Milwaukee Brewers
47. Los Angeles Angels
48. Colorado Rockies
49. Chicago White Sox
50. Pittsburgh Pirates
51. Miami Marlins
52. Kansas City Royals
53. Houston Astros
54. New York Yankees
55. Seattle Mariners
56. Houston Astros
57. Detroit Tigers
58. San Francisco Giants
59. New York Mets
60. Baltimore Orioles
61. Toronto Blue Jays
62. Los Angeles Dodgers
63. Boston Red Sox
64. Cleveland Indians
65. Washington Nationals
66. Texas Rangers
67. Chicago Cubs
Competitive Balance Round B
68. Arizona Diamondbacks
69. San Diego Padres
70. Colorado Rockies
71. Cleveland Indians
72. Pittsburgh Pirates
73. Kansas City Royals
74. Baltimore Orioles
75. Houston Astros
