Louisville two-way star Brendan McKay could be the top overall pick selected by the Minnesota Twins in Monday night's first round of the Major League Baseball draft. (Photo: Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press)

The Detroit Tigers — and the rest of the majors — have an opportunity Monday night to restock their farm systems, and brighten their futures.

The Major League Baseball draft begins at 7 p.m. Monday with the first two rounds before picking up with Rounds 3 through 10 on Tuesday, and 11 through 40 on Wednesday.

The draft Monday will be televised on the MLB Network, with Tuesday and Wednesday streamed live at MLB.com.

The Tigers last year used their first-round pick (No. 9 overall) on prep right-hander Matt Manning. They own the No. 18 pick this season, as well as the No. 57 overall pick in Round 2.

Louisville two-way star Brendan McKay and California prep right-hander Hunter Greene are widely believed to be the top two picks in the draft.

Who might the Tigers pick? Lynn Henning of The Detroit News offered his draft primer here. Also, you can take a spin through our photo gallery here to take a look at the top players in MLB history taken with the No. 18 pick.

First round

1. Minnesota Twins

2. Cincinnati Reds

3. San Diego Padres

4. Tampa Bay Rays

5. Atlanta Braves

6. Oakland Athletics

7. Arizona Diamondbacks

8. Philadelphia Phillies

9. Milwaukee Brewers

10. Los Angeles Angels

11. Chicago White Sox

12. Pittsburgh Pirates

13. Miami Marlins

14. Kansas City Royals

15. Houston Astros

16. New York Yankees

17. Seattle Mariners

18. Detroit Tigers

19. San Francisco Giants

20. New York Mets

21. Baltimore Orioles

22. Toronto Blue Jays

23. Los Angeles Dodgers

24. Boston Red Sox

25. Washington Nationals

26. Texas Rangers

27. Chicago Cubs

28. Toronto Blue Jays

29. Texas Rangers

30. Chicago Cubs

Competitive Balance Round A

31. Tampa Bay Rays

32. Cincinnati Reds

33. Oakland Athletics

34. Milwaukee Brewers

35. Minnesota Twins

36. Miami Marlins

Second round

37. Minnesota Twins

38. Cincinnati Reds

39. San Diego Padres

40. Tampa Bay Rays

41. Atlanta Braves

42. Pittsburgh Pirates

43. Oakland Athletics

44. Arizona Diamondbacks

45. Philadelphia Phillies

46. Milwaukee Brewers

47. Los Angeles Angels

48. Colorado Rockies

49. Chicago White Sox

50. Pittsburgh Pirates

51. Miami Marlins

52. Kansas City Royals

53. Houston Astros

54. New York Yankees

55. Seattle Mariners

56. Houston Astros

57. Detroit Tigers

58. San Francisco Giants

59. New York Mets

60. Baltimore Orioles

61. Toronto Blue Jays

62. Los Angeles Dodgers

63. Boston Red Sox

64. Cleveland Indians

65. Washington Nationals

66. Texas Rangers

67. Chicago Cubs

Competitive Balance Round B

68. Arizona Diamondbacks

69. San Diego Padres

70. Colorado Rockies

71. Cleveland Indians

72. Pittsburgh Pirates

73. Kansas City Royals

74. Baltimore Orioles

75. Houston Astros