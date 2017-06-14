Ann Arbor native and Bethune-Cookman infielder Demetrius Sims was taken Wednesday in the 14th round of the MLB draft by the Miami Marlins. (Photo: Richard Lewis / Associated Press)

After just four players with local ties went in the first 10 rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft, 11 were taken in the first 10 rounds of Day 3 on Wednesday.

Three went in the first round Wednesday, the 11th overall, including Michigan catcher Drew Lugbauer to the Atlanta Braves. He was the fifth pick of the day. The junior slugger hit 11 home runs to go with 58 RBIs and a .514 slugging percentage in helping lead the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament.

Seven Michigan players have been drafted through 28 rounds, and every Division I program from Michigan has had at least one player drafted.

Farmington High School alum Alex Manasa, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound right-handed pitcher also was selected in the 11th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates after a fine season at Jackson Community College. He was a reliever on the mound, with five saves in 16 appearances, striking out 31 in 21.1 innings. That’s where the Pirates see his future, though he was Jackson C.C.’s best hitter, batting .410 with a .579 slugging percentage and 56 RBIs in 50 games. He also stole 25 bases in 29 chances.

Mount Pleasant High School shortstop Obie Ricumstrict went later in the 11th round, to the Texas Rangers. He’s the son of Central Michigan football’s defensive line coach, George Ricumstrict.

Two more players from Michigan — who went to college outside the state — also were taken early Wednesday, right-hander Ricky Karcher in the 13th round by the Cincinnati Reds and shortstop Demetrius Sims in the 14th round by the Miami Marlins. Karcher is from Saline and went to Walters State C.C. in Tennessee, and Sims is from Ann Arbor and went to Bethune-Cookman in Florida.

The draft continues Wednesday through the 40th and final round.

STATE PLAYERS DRAFTED

6th round, Padres: Aaron Leasher, LHP, 6-3/190, Morehead State (Mount Pleasant)

6th round, Mariners: Oliver Jaskie, LHP, 6-4/215, Michigan (Ada)

8th round, Red Sox: Zach Sterry, 1B, 5-11/226, Oakland

9th round, Nationals: Alex Troop, LHP, 6-5/210, Michigan State

11th round, Braves: Drew Lugbauer, C, 6-4/230, Michigan

11th round, Pirates: Alex Manasa, RHP, 6-4/195, Jackson C.C. (Farmington)

11th round, Rangers: Obie Ricumstrict, SS, 6-2/175, Mount Pleasant HS

13th round, Reds: Ricky Karcher, RHP, 6-4/195, Walters State C.C. (Saline)

14th round, Marlins: Demetrius Sims, SS, 6-2/200, Bethune-Cookman (Ann Arbor)

16th round, Reds: Ryan Nutof, RHP, 6-2/190, Michigan

16th round, Cubs: Brandon Hughes, CF, 6-2/215, Michigan State (Sterling Heights)

17th round, Astros: Matt Ruppenthal, RHP, 6-4/225, Vanderbilt (Bloomfield Hills)

17th round, Dodgers: Nathan Witt, RHP, 6-4/210, Michigan State (Clarkston)

18th round, Rockies: Garrett Schilling, RHP, 6-2/185, Xavier (Clawson)

19th round, Braves: Tanner Allison, LHP, 6-1/200, Western Michigan (Portland)

22nd round, Rockies: Daniel Jipping, OF, 6-2/232, Central Michigan (Canton)

23rd round, Mariners: Sam Delaplane, RHP, 5-11/175, Eastern Michigan

24th round, Rays: Jordyn Muffley, C, 6-1/195, Parkland College (Portage)

24th round, Angels: Harrison Wenson, C, 6-3/235, Michigan (Farmington Hills)

25th round, Mariners: Bryan Pall, RHP, 6-1/215, Michigan

27th round, Tigers: Jake Bivens, UT, 6-1/190, Michigan (Battle Creek)

27th round, Blue Jays: Sam Weatherly, LHP, 6-3/175, Howell HS

28th round, Mariners: Johnny Slater, CF, 6-1/185, Michigan (Southfield)

