Former Tigers relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez has reportedly signed with the Nationals. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Former Tigers closer Francisco Rodriguez appears to have found a new home.

Rodriguez reportedly agreed with the Nationals Monday night on a minor-league deal, according to several reports. Rodriguez, 35, fourth all-time in saves with 437, will report to Triple-A Syracuse.

Rodriguez was 2-5 with a 7.82 ERA and seven saves for the Tigers this season after saving 44 games in 2016. He gave up nine home runs in 251/3 innings and had six blown saves.

“It wasn’t an easy decision in the sense that Frankie’s got a long track record, he’s one of the best closers in the history of the game, over 400 saves,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told reporters when Rodriguez was removed from the closer’s role in May. “It’s not easy to tell a guy that’s been so good for so long that you’re taking him out of that role for the time being.”

When Rodriguez was released last week, Tigers general manager Al Avila said: “It had to be done, in our opinion. We're still trying to win games and obviously, he wasn't getting the job done. It was difficult because he's a long-tenured guy and he's had a long, good career.

“We tried everything.”

In Washington, he will be joining a team with as many bullpen problems as the Tigers. The team bullpen ERA is 4.88 and the Nationals have 12 blown saves. The Nationals relievers have been so bad one fan, who died on June 20, had in his obituary in the Richmond Times-Dispatch he, “passed away peacefully at home after watching the Nationals relief pitchers blow another lead.”

Rodriguez is making $6 million this season. All but the minimum will be paid by the Tigers.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker, when asked if Rodriguez could help, told The Washington Post: “Depends if he’s still K-Rod. That’s what it boils down to. I would take Sandy Koufax, but he might not be the same Sandy Koufax. So we’ll see. I haven’t seen the reports.”

Even with Rodriguez, the Nationals are likely to be looking for bullpen help at next month’s trade deadline. One reliever they reportedly have an interest in is Tigers left-hander Justin Wilson.