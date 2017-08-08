Buy Photo A view of right field at Fifth Third Field, home of the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Welp, that’s it. There was a little surge, maybe a list post-trade-deadline, “We’ll show him!” from the Tigers to Al Avila. But whatever faint flicker remained on Detroit’s long shot 2017 hopes was extinguished over the weekend in Baltimore.

The Tigers woke up Tuesday morning nine games out in the American League Central, just the third time in the last 12 years they’ve been out of it at this point, joining 2010 and 2015.

The rest of the season, for all intents and purposes, won’t mean a lick, outside of some auditions for next season’s roster, and probably a look or two of some of the organization’s more intriguing prospects, even some who aren’t ready for this level.

But that’s about it. No scoreboard watching. No pins and needles. No drama. The Tigers surely are heading toward a fourth- or fifth-place finish in the division — and as such, and especially with football season quickly approaching, the crowds at Comerica Park are surely to be mostly mediocre at best, barren at worst.

That said, if you still have that baseball itch, there are other options to satisfy your craving — and this might be the time to consider taking a brief, few-day trip to explore other ballparks and locales, and, of course, some good eats while you’re at it.

Today, The News takes a look at five excursions to consider the rest of this month, before the kids go back to school.

Milwaukee's Miller Park is a worthwhile stop in an underrated city. (Photo: Stacy Revere, Getty Images)

1. CHICAGO, MILWAUKEE

For baseball-stadium enthusiasts, this is a quick, easy, affordable way to knock off three ballparks from your list — Guaranteed Rate Field (White Sox), Wrigley Field (Cubs) and Miller Park (Brewers). Hitting games at all three on one trip can be tricky, as the White Sox and Cubs usually aren’t home at the same time. If you do your homework, you can make it happen, though — like Aug. 27 (White Sox-Tigers), Aug. 28 (Cubs-Pirates) and Aug. 29 (Brewers-Cardinals).

The White Sox ballpark is nothing special, having opened just before the golden-age of new ballparks began with Oriole Park at Camden Yards. That said, it’s still a lot nicer than it used to be. For instance, you no longer need seat belts to feel safe sitting in the upper deck. This will be your cheapest ticket, so that’s a plus.

The real gem of this trip, of course, will be Wrigley Field, which still gives me chills when I walk through those gates. If you haven’t been there, what are you waiting for? It’s history, even if they cheapened the ambiance in recent years with the addition of a massive, electronic scoreboard that looks about as out of place as Victor Martinez playing shortstop. The neighborhood is awesome, too, with tons of fantastic food options — and more on the way, with all the construction taking place around the stadium. My favorite must-hit remains Bernie’s Italian beef sandwich. This will be a pricey ticket, but you’ll save a bit if you buy after first pitch.

Miller Park, the retractable-roof stadium in downtown Milwaukee, is an underrated stop. Admittedly, I didn’t want to like it, because I had such fond memories of going to old County Stadium as a kid. But it’s cool, and still kept the traditional parking-lot tailgates in place. That’s Milwaukee, which is also an underrated city that gets lost in all the Midwest chatter about Chicago and Detroit. Cheese and beer are everywhere, in so many forms and concoctions, your brain will spin. Try the cheese curds at Saz’s. You’re welcome.

By the way, if you have the time, consider tacking on a jaunt over to Minneapolis to check out the Twins and White Sox on Aug. 30 at Target Field. That’s another fantastic ballpark, and another underrated Midwest city.

If you’re sticking to the Chicago-Milwaukee portion, if you want to save a few bucks — particularly on the sky-high parking prices in Chicago — park in Indiana and take the uber-cheap South Shore Line train into Chicago, then you can train it to Milwaukee, as well.

Estimated length: Three-four days

Cost: Fairly steep

Buy Photo The moon hangs over Fifth Third Field during a June game between the Toledo Mud Hens and Indianapolis Indians. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

2. WEST MICHIGAN, LANSING, TOLEDO, ERIE

This could be the tour of the future — to see some of the game’s future stars.

A minor-league tour has its drawbacks, in that you don’t know many of the players’ names, but the pluses outweigh the negatives — mainly, the cost. Tickets are cheap, typically food is, too, and you can easily “motel” it if need be. The entertainment value is impressive, too, particularly during zany, mid-inning promotions.

One four-day stretch that would work here, if you can get at least some time off during the week, is Aug. 24 (West Michigan-Columbus at Fifth Third Ballpark), Aug. 25 (Lansing-Fort Wayne at Cooley Law School Stadium), Aug. 26 (Toledo-Louisville at Fifth Third Field) and Aug. 27 (Erie-Akron at UPMC Park).

Three of these stops including Tigers’ teams, including West Michigan (Single A), Toledo (Triple A) and Erie (Double A).

Thursday is the best day to kick off this tour, at West Michigan, where they offer $2 20-ounce beers. That’s good. There also is some serious talent to check out, particularly in the pitching department — as well as new prospect Isaac Paredes. The ballpark is quite impressive, given it opened in 1994. A horrific fire a few years back caused serious damage, but you wouldn’t know it today. The renovations were swift and stellar. Leave time before or after the game to check out one of Michigan’s hippest cities, Grand Rapids. The Mitten Brewing Co. is a must-see, as is Founders Brewing Co., which soon will expand to The District Detroit.

The Lugnuts aren’t affiliated with the Tigers — they’re the Blue Jays’ Single-A team — but it’s another sweet experience, especially given all the build-up that’s going on in downtown Lansing. Check out the nearby Lansing Brewing Company (sensing a theme here?), which does world wonders with cheese.

You’ll be treated to fireworks after the game in Lansing on the 25th, just as you will affer the game in Toledo on the 26th. Downtown Toledo is sneaky cool, mostly because of the ballpark, scenic in that it’s flanked by warehouses. In that regard, it’s got a little Camden Yards feel to it, as well as a nod to Tiger Stadium with its seats in right field.

The long leg of the trip will be jetting over from Toledo to Erie, upping your gas bill. But you can make up for it if you’re bringing kids, as on the 27th, kids 12 and younger get in free. This is also where many of the Tigers’ top prospects are playing, like right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows, recently acquired infielder Dawel Lugo and slugger Christin Stewart.

Estimated length: Four-five days

Cost: Modest

The Kansas City Royals' Kauffman Stadium has endured the test of time. (Photo: Jamie Squire, Getty Images)

3. KANSAS CITY, ST. LOUIS

This one requires some fairly significant time in the car, especially if you’re coming from Metro Detroit — or even Grand Rapids.

But there are ways to break it up with some side stops. For instance, check out South Bend and the Notre Dame campus, which is simply breathtaking, regardless if there’s a football game going on. Or hit up Indianapolis and try the shrimp cocktail at St. Elmo’s Steak House. You’ll thank me, as soon as you’re able to talk again. Seriously. That’s some spicy stuff.

The main attractions, though, will be two baseball teams separated only by a long stretch of the I-70 highway.

If you’re doing this one this month, you have one three-day stretch where they’re both home — Aug. 22-24, when the Royals are home at Kauffman Stadium against the Rockies, and the Cardinals are at Busch Stadium against the Padres. Of course, if you decide to check out the Royals first, you could catch the tail end of their series, and then see the Cardinals after that at home against the Rays. The advantage of that schedule: You don’t have to watch the Padres.

Assuming you start with Kauffman Stadium, I’ll start there, too — because it’s easily my preference among these two ballparks. Kauffman Stadium is one of the oldest ballparks remaining in Major League Baseball, but you wouldn’t know it because it never gets mentioned among the likes of Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Dodger Stadium. Some of that’s fair. Some of it isn’t.

Kauffman Stadium was built in the cookie-cutter era, when all the ballparks looked the same, as in ugly and uninspiring. But this one, as well as Dodger Stadium, stand out in that they’ve actually held the test the time — thanks to its neat water fall beyond the outfield wall, and its recent renovations that really spruced the place up. It’s probably in my top five of ballparks I’ve been, too, really up there with PNC Park and AT&T Park, among others. The only drawback is the stadium isn’t downtown, which is unfortunate, because Kansas City is fantastic, especially if you like barbecue.

Busch Stadium in St. Louis is newer, having opened in 2006, but like Comerica Park in Detroit, it has done a nice job of not trying to be too “out there,” but still being handsome and still paying tribute to its rich history. The view beyond the outfield of the Gateway Arch is rivaled perhaps only by the bridges at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Kauffman is the better stadium, but Busch is right downtown, which is advantageous for the foodies. There are so many great places to get your eat on, narrowing it to one or two name drops wouldn’t be fair.

Estimated length: Three-four days

Cost: Fairly steep

The views of the Pittsburgh skyline are impressive at PNC Park. (Photo: Justin Berl, Getty Images)

4. CINCINNATI, CLEVELAND, PITTSBURGH

I included this three-stop scenario in this piece with the assumption that you can stand driving in Ohio. I know many of you can’t. So to you, my sincere apologies. Feel free to skip ahead. And to those of you who can, drive the speed limit. You’re welcome, again.

The three-day window to consider here is Aug. 22 (Reds-Cubs at Great American Ball Park), Aug. 23 (Indians-Red Sox at Progressive Field) and Aug. 24 (Pirates-Dodgers at PNC Park).

I’ve only been to Great American Ball Park in Cincy once, and that was for the All-Star Game a couple of years ago, so the atmosphere at the stadium and throughout the city was electric. It’s not like that on a normal game night, of course, but the stadium still is cool with another of the game’s great river views beyond the outfield. It’s also a small ballpark, so if you’re a chick who digs the long ball, well, you’ll be in heaven here. If you’re new to Cincy, you have to try the Skyline Chili. You’ll either love it or hate it. There’s not much in-between there.

Progressive Field is another park that reminds me of Comerica, except it seems a bit more fan-friendly with the concourses, which are significantly wider. You’re not constantly bumping into other fans, even during the sellouts. Cleveland’s downtown is starting to boom again, much in the way Detroit is coming back, so that adds to the experience. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is worth checking out, if you have time. Though if food’s your priority — and why wouldn’t it be — locals talk up renowned chef Michael Symons’ Mabel’s BBQ and Butcher and the Brewer.

Save the best for last, in PNC Park. Great American Ball Park and Progressive Field are nice but neither would sniff my list of favorite ballparks. PNC Park, I have either No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3, depending on what day you ask me. The views are breathtaking, as you’ve surely seen if you’ve ever spent even a second on social media. The view from the press box to the bridges has to be the most-tweeted photograph by baseball writers, ever. It’s another stadium that’s in a cool location, in a comeback town. Downtown is bustling these days. You’ll have to try the original Primanti Brothers, which decided putting fries and cole slaw on your sandwich was a good idea. When you ask for one or the other — or, God forbid, both — to be taken off the sandwich, you’ll get some seriously strange looks from the kitchen staff, like you just uttered the name, “Sid Bream” or something. Detroiter Jerome Bettis’ Grille 36 is worth checking out, too.

By the way, if you like to live a little, all three of these cities have casinos. So, shuffle up and deal.

Estimated length: Four-five days

Cost: Modest

The Renaissance Toronto Downtown Hotel is located in Rogers Centre. (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, Getty Images)

5. TORONTO, COOPERSTOWN

If I had to choose one of these five trips to take, it would be this one. In a heartbeat. Toronto is one of the best cities in North America, and Cooperstown, with the Baseball Hall of Fame, is a bucket-list must for any baseball fan, casual or intense.

There are a couple of ways to travel here, but in any event, you’ll obviously need either an enhanced driver’s license or a passport to get into Canada. So make sure you’ve got that squared away.

Driving is probably most convenient, though again, like in Chicago, you can get into traffic and parking issues in Toronto, so I suggest trying the train from Windsor to Toronto. It’s fast, comfortable, affordable, and drops you off right downtown near a whole host of hotels. Then, you could rent a car from Toronto to take over to Cooperstown, and drop it back off in Toronto, then take the train back from Toronto to Windsor.

Whatever you decide, Rogers Centre in Toronto won’t disappoint. This was another ballpark I wasn’t sure I’d like, because while state-of-the-art when it opened in 1989, it seemed to be a bit past its prime. Not true at all. It’s a thrilling place to watch a game, and because of the acoustics, I’ve only ever heard one stadium get louder — and that was AT&T Park during the 2012 World Series.

If your budget can afford it, look into staying at the Renaissance Toronto Downtown Hotel, which actually is located in Rogers Centre. You can wake up, walk downstairs and have breakfast while looking over the field. It’s pretty cool, and, again, convenient, especially if you took the train and don’t have a car. As with any big city like New York or Chicago, you’ll find plenty of food you’ll love in Toronto. Do some exploring. You don’t need my help for that.

The drive from Toronto to Cooperstown is about six hours, but it’s worth it. Cooperstown is like heaven, no disrespect to “Field of Dreams.” The whole town, founded in 1786, screams baseball. The restaurants are pretty much all baseball-themed, as are many of the shops. You could spend several days getting through everything you want to see here, especially the Baseball Hall of Fame Museum, which probably requires more than one day. I’ve been there several times, during Induction Weekend and during a normal weekend. Induction Weekend is crazy, of course, but also very cool, as your chances of running into a baseball legend at, say, 7-Eleven, are surprisingly high. That was last month, though. Non-induction weekends are still awesome there, and of course much more laid back, perfect if crowds make you nervous. Be sure to check out Doubleday Field and Otsego Lake, even if just to take some neat pictures.

Also, in Cooperstown, if you haven’t gotten enough baseball, try taking a quick drive over to Dreams Park, where they hold 13 tournaments a summer, one each week. The rolling-hills site includes well-manicured youth diamonds as far as the eyes can see, and is sure to make you jealous you never got to play there when you were younger. Kids stay in on-site barracks, wear their hats forward and tuck in their jerseys — and if they hit a home run, the ball goes into the Dreams Park Hall of Fame.

And if the kids motivate you and you get really ambitious, consider heading about four hours southwest to check out the big-time youth compete in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., from Aug. 17-27.

Estimated length: Three-four days

Cost: Fairly steep

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984