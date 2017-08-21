MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will visit Comerica Park Tuesday. (Photo: Rob Carr, Getty Images)

Detroit — You'd think there was a Commissioner Convention coming to town.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred will make a visit to Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, the same day NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will visit Ford Field.

The timing is coincidence, as is the timing of Manfred’s trip coming just days after Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler's harsh words toward Angel Hernandez sparked a short-lived protest by major league umpires.

A spokesman for Manfred told The News the trip has been long planned and has no connection to Kinsler, the umpires' one-day protest, nor manager Brad Ausmus' harsh response to the protest, which he called, "petty."

Manfred is trying to hit all 30 ballparks again this year as he did last year, said Pat Courtney, MLB chief communications officer.

Manfred will meet with reporters prior to Tuesday night's Yankees-Tigers game.

He's sure to be asked about Kinsler, who received a fine for, among other things, calling Herandez a bad umpire who should find a new profession. Umpires were upset that Kinsler wasn't suspended, as umpire Joe West was — for three games — after he made comments to USA Today calling Rangers slugger Adrian Beltre the biggest whiner in the game.

Umpires, through their union, called Kinsler's punishment "lenient," which didn't sit well with Ausmus, who called the fine the biggest he's ever seen levied against a player. ESPN's Buster Olney reported the fine was for $10,000.

Umpires staged a protest Saturday over what they called increased verbal attacks on their profession, with many wearing white wristbands. Two of the four umpires at Comerica Park on Saturday wore the wristbands.

The protest ended Sunday after MLB agreed to meet with umpires to discuss concerns.

