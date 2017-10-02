Ex-Tiger Max Scherzer is a good bet to win his third Cy Young Award, including his second with the Nationals. (Photo: Mark Tenally)

Washington — Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer bounded up the stairs from the dugout to the field on his way to his usual post-start catch Sunday, the compression sleeve on his right leg the only indication he was dealing with what the two-time Cy Young Award winner said an MRI exam showed was a “tweaked” hamstring.

Scherzer, the ex-Tiger, left his last regular-season start after only 31/ 3 innings on Saturday night after feeling something in his hamstring while throwing a changeup. The club sent Scherzer for an MRI as a precaution.

“Showed exactly what we thought: Nothing major. More of a tool to help know how we need to treat it. We have a pretty good idea of what we need to be able to do to get back out there. The good news thing about this is, I can walk and run around on this. It’s not a major strain or anything, where it’s debilitating,” Scherzer said Sunday before an 11-8 loss to the Pirates. “So I’m pretty upbeat and positive about going forward here.”

What he would not do is weigh in on whether he would pitch Friday in Game 1 or Saturday in Game 2 of NL East champion Washington’s NL Division Series against the reigning World Series champion Cubs.

The Nationals have not said whether Scherzer or Stephen Strasburg is their planned Game 1 starter.

“It’s tough to say right now, when we’re not even 24 hours out” from the leg problem surfacing, Scherzer said. “We’re still trying to get all the doctors to take a look at this and make sure that we have the absolutely correct diagnosis. But we have a really, really good idea of what we’ve got here.”

Scherzer, who won the NL Cy Young Award last season to go with his 2013 AL honor for Detroit, is a contender again this season. He leads the NL in strikeouts with 268 and his 2.51 ERA is second to Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Scherzer finished with a 16-6 record.

“It’s never good when your ace walks off the mound in the fourth inning of the second-to-last game of the season,” Washington general manager Mike Rizzo said, “but he feels optimistic about it.”

This is the latest health issues in 2017 for Scherzer, who spent time on the DL in August with a neck problem and left a start in early September after a batted ball struck his left calf.

“Frustrating as all get-out. I’ve done such a good job of taking care of my body over the course of my career and have never come out of starts, and this year I think I’ve come out of three. That’s frustrating for me, because I always take pride in pitching deep into games and taking the ball every fifth day,” said Scherzer, who bounced on his toes in the clubhouse to show reporters his leg felt fine.

“Unfortunately, some of these injuries are out of my control right now.”

Sunday’s AL

Houston 4, (at) Boston 3: Jose Altuve coasted to his third AL batting title (.346), despite going hitless in two at-bats, and the Astros scored four times in the seventh inning to rally from a three-run deficit in a preview of their ALDS matchup.

(At) Cleveland 3, Chicago 1: Jay Bruce had a two-run single, Josh Tomlin pitched into the sixth inning and the Indians got their AL-best 102nd victory.

Toronto 2, (at) New York 1: Jose Bautista singled off the wall and hit a sacrifice fly in what was probably his final game with Toronto, and the Blue Jays edged the playoff-bound Yankees.

(At) Los Angeles 6, Seattle 2: Parker Bridwell pitched seven scoreless in a duel with James Paxton, Eric Young Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Angels.

Oakland 5, (at) Texas 2: Daniel Mengden struck out eight, Khris Davis hit his career-best 43rd homer and the last-place A’s ended with a victory.

(At) Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 0: Blake Snell struck out a career-high 13 in seven innings and the Rays finished with a win.

Sunday’s NL

Atlanta 8, (at) Miami 5: Giancarlo Stanton came up short in his quest for 60 home runs, and Adonis Garcia hit a pinch-hit three-run home run to lift the Braves over the Marlins.

Cincinnati 3, (at) Chicago 1: Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant each had a light day of work as the Cubs prepared for the playoffs by playing much of their roster against Deck McGuire and the Reds.

(At) San Francisco 5, San Diego 4: Pablo Sandoval hit a game-ending solo homer with one out in the ninth, lifting the Giants in what may have been Johnny Cueto’s final start with San Francisco.

Milwaukee 6, (at) St. Louis 1: Aaron Wilkerson took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer and the Brewers closed out their near-miss of a season with a win.

Los Angeles 6, (at) Colorado 3: Corey Seager had three hits to break out of a funk and the Dodgers headed into the postseason on a high note.

(At) Philadelphia 11, New York 0: Pete Mackanin ended his managerial tenure with the Phillies with a win, while Terry Collins left the Mets with a loss.

Sunday’s interleague

Arizona 14, (at) Kansas City 2: Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar tipped their caps and likely said goodbye to K.C. fans, and then the playoff-bound Diamondbacks ended the regular season with a rout.