Grand Rapids — A federal judge has ordered former Major Leaguer Baseball player Chad Curtis to pay $1.8 million to a young woman who accused him of inappropriately touching her when he was a volunteer coach at a western Michigan high school.

U.S. District Judge Janet Neff said Thursday that Curtis “shattered” the trust the victim placed in Curtis.

The woman testified she lost all of her friends soon after she accused Curtis.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Curtis, who represented himself in the civil trial, appeared via video conference from Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Adrian, where he’s serving a sentence for sexual assault.

Three other victims at Lakewood High in Barry County earlier settled cases against Curtis. Each accepted $10,000.

Curtis, who grew up in Middleville in West Michigan, played for six teams including the Tigers from 1995-96. He won a World Series with the Yankees in 1999.

Agents plead for leniency

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are seeking lenient prison sentences after their convictions in Miami of smuggling Cuban players to the U.S.

Court records filed this week show agent Bartolo Hernandez is asking for a three-year prison term and trainer Julio Estrada wants no more than five years. They were convicted by a jury in March after a six-week trial.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to exceed the nine-year maximum for both calculated under federal sentencing guidelines.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 2.

Trial evidence showed the pair ran an international operation to smuggle Cuban players in return for a cut of their lucrative baseball contracts, including Jose Abreu of the White Sox, Adeiny Hechavarria of the Rays and Leonys Martin of the Cubs.

Playoff notables

Masahiro Tanaka will start in Game 1 of the ALCS tonight for the Yankees, and Dallas Keuchel for the Astros. Justin Verlander goes in Game 2.

The Yankees start Luis Severino in Game 2, CC Sabathia in Game 3 and Sonny Gray in Game 4. The Astros haven’t annonced beyond Game 2.

... Coldwater, Mich., native Bill Welke will be part of the umpiring crew for the NLCS.

