Curtis Granderson chats with Fox Sports’ Alex Rodriguez on Monday at Dodger Stadium. (Photo: Harry How / Getty Images)

Los Angeles — Shortstop Corey Seager and right-hander Brandon McCarthy were added to the active roster for the World Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who dropped outfielder Curtis Granderson and backup catcher Kyle Farmer.

Seager injured his back while sliding in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, causing him to miss the Championship Series. McCarthy has appeared in just three games, totaling six innings, since July 20 because of a right knee injury and a blister on his pitching hand. His last game was Oct. 1.

Granderson, the former Tiger, was 1-for-15 with eight strikeouts during the playoffs. He has struggled mightily since coming over from the New York Mets in an August trade. This was to be his third World Series, including with the Tigers in 2006.

Farmer was a third catcher behind Yasmani Grandal and Austin Barnes.

Houston did not make any changes from its AL Championship Series roster.

Rosters were due to Major League Baseball about seven hours before Tuesday night’s opener.