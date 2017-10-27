Los Angeles Dodgers' Logan Forsythe hits a single during the second inning. (Photo: David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Houston — The Latest on World Series Game 3 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros (all times local):

8:39 p.m.

In sharp contrast to the games in Los Angeles, where Santa Ana winds led to a gametime temperature of 103 degrees in the opener, it was 65 degrees at Minute Maid Park for the first World Series game in Houston since 2005. The roof was closed — it has not been open for a game since June 9.

After throwing 24 consecutive curveballs for the final five outs of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees, Lance McCullers Jr. opened with five fastballs in a 1-2-3 first inning that included six fastballs and six breaking balls.

Second baseman Jose Altuve, shifted a dozen feet into right field, knocked down Corey Seager’s sharp one-out grounder to his glove side, picked up the ball after three bounces and threw to first in time for the out. Justin Turner ended the first by flying to center fielder George Springer on the warning track, 402 feet from home plate.

Springer doubled to right-center against Yu Darvish leading off the bottom half, took third on Altuve’s one-out fly to deep right center and was stranded when Carlos Correa grounded to shortstop.

8:15 p.m.

J.J. Watt has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the World Series.

The star defensive end for the Houston Texans was forced to do it on crutches after breaking his left leg on Oct. 8.

It was the first public appearance for Watt, who is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, since he sustained the season-ending injury against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watt, who started a fundraiser that brought in more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, received a huge ovation as he was introduced.

He wore a bright orange Astros jersey with his name and No. 99, athletic shorts and had a large black brace on his injured leg.

He made his way out to the mound before handing one of his crutches to girlfriend and Houston Dash soccer player Kealia Ohai. He then launched a pitch that was a bit outside to Dallas Keuchel.