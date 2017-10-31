Former Tigers ace Justin Verlander will start Game 6 of the World Series for the Houston Astros on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Associated Press)

Justin Verlander is one start away from winning what he couldn't during his 13 seasons in Detroit.

The former Detroit Tigers ace takes the hill Tuesday night for the Houston Astros, who can claim their first World Series with a Game 6 victory against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. First pitch is at 8 p.m.

It would appear Houston has the right man for the job.

Verlander, who arrived in Houston via a deadline blockbuster in late August, has been unstoppable with the Astros. The right-hander won all five of his starts during the regular season, and is 4-0 in five postseason appearances, winning American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player honors along the way.

The Dodgers did nick him in his previous World Series start, touching him for three runs on a pair of home runs in six innings in Game 2, won by the Astros, 7-6, in 11 innings.

ASTROS LINEUP

1. George Springer, CF

2. Alex Bregman, 3B

3. Jose Altuve, 2B

4. Carlos Correa, SS

5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6. Brian McCann, C

7. Marwin Gonzalez, LF

8. Josh Reddick, RF

9. Justin Verlander, RHP

DODGERS LINEUP

1. Chris Taylor, CF

2. Corey Seager, SS

3. Justin Turner, 3B

4. Cody Bellinger, 1B

5. Yasiel Puig, RF

6. Joc Pederson, LF

7. Logan Forsythe, 2B

8. Austin Barnes, C

9. Rich Hill, LHP