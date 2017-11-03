The Tigers traded Justin Upton to the Angels on Aug. 31. (Photo: Chris Carlson, Associated Press)

Anaheim, Calif. — Justin Upton and the Angels have decided to stick together.

Upton, a former Tigers outfielder, is staying with the club that acquired him with one month left in the regular season, agreeing to a $106 million, five-year contract on Thursday that adds one season and $17.5 million in guaranteed money.

Upton was owed $88.5 million over the next four seasons as part of a $132.75 million, six-year deal he signed with the Tigers. The Angels acquired him on Aug. 31 for minor-league right-handers Grayson Long and Elvin Rodriguez, but Los Angeles finished 80-82 and missed the postseason.

Upton had the right to opt out of that deal for free agency shortly after the World Series, and he likely would have been one of the most coveted offensive players on the market.

“We felt good about how well we knew him,” Angels general manager Billy Eppler said. “Having him here for that month at the end of the season gave us a deeper look, and it gave him a deeper look at us. Both parties wanted to keep this union together, and we were able to do that.”

Upton is traveling outside the country, but he posted a statement on his Twitter account praising Eppler and Angels owner Arte Moreno.

“After talking with Billy Eppler several times it was evident to me that Arte and the whole organization is as committed to winning as I am and that was the biggest factor in my decision to come back,” Upton wrote.

“I’m excited to get going and appreciate all the support I’ve received from Angels fans this offseason.”

Upton had career-highs of 35 homers and 109 RBIs last season while batting .273 with a .901 OPS. He is also a Gold Glove finalist in left field.

Around the horn

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig’s Encino, Calif., home was broken into about an hour after the Dodgers lost Game 7 of the World Series, according to published media reports and police. Police officials did not disclose the value of the stolen items, the address of the home or the home’s owner.

TMZ reported the home belonged to Puig.

... Twins slugger Miguel Sano will undergo surgery for a persistent leg injury that knocked him out for six weeks during the season.

... The Red Sox hired Tony La Russa to serve as a vice president and special assistant on its baseball operations staff.

... Shortstop Jed Lowrie’s $6 million option for 2018 was exercised by the Athletics.

... The Mariners declined 2018 options on right-handers Hisashi Iwakuma and Yovani Gallardo, making both eligible for free agency.

... A Miami federal judge sentenced agent Bartolo Hernandez to four years in prison and trainer Julio Estrada to five years.

Trial evidence showed the pair ran an international operation to smuggle Cuban players off Cuba.