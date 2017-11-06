Eric Hosmer received a $17.4M, one-year offer from the Royals. (Photo: Nick Tre. Smith)

New York — Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Lorenzo Cain were among nine free agents who received $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams Monday.

Cubs pitchers Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis also received the offers, as did Rays pitcher Alex Cobb, Rockies closer Greg Holland, Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn and Indians first baseman Carlos Santana.

Players have until Nov. 16 to accept.

If they sign with new teams, their old clubs would get an extra draft pick as compensation — possibly a much lower selection than in the past under the rules in baseball’s new labor contract.

A club signing one of the players who didn’t accept would lose a draft selection — no longer a first-round pick — and possibly part of its international bonus pool allocation for 2018-19.

Free agents could start negotiating contracts with all teams starting Monday evening.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and none of 34 players given the offers accepted in the first three years. The figure is determined by the average of the highest 125 contracts by average annual value and three players accepted from among the 20 given $15.8 million offers in 2015:

As the deadline for exercising 2018 options for potential free agents approached:

■San Francisco exercised options on left-handers Madison Bumgarner ($12 million) and Matt Moore ($7 million) and third baseman Pablo Sandoval ($545,000 minimum).

■Holland declined his $15 million player option, and the Rockies declined a $2.5 million club option on infielder Alexi Amarista, who gets a $150,000 buyout.

■The Dodgers exercised a $9 million option on infielder Logan Forsythe and declined a $17.5 million option on outfielder Andre Ethier, who gets a $2.5 million buyout.

■Texas declined an $11 million option on first baseman Mike Napoli, who gets a $2.5 million buyout, and a $4 million option on reliever Tony Barnett, who gets a $250,000 buyout.

The Rangers exercised a $6 million option on left-hander Martin Perez, who would have been eligible for salary arbitration.

■Nationals catcher Matt Wieters exercised his $10.5 million option.

■The Blue Jays declined a $17.5 million option on outfielder Jose Bautista, who gets a $500,000 buyout.

■The Orioles declined a $14 million option on shortstop J.J. Hardy, who receives a $2 million buyout, and a $12 million option on left-hander Wade Miley.