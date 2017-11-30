Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)



Tigers infielder Dixon Machado was named the Tigers Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media Wednesday.

Machado played in 73 games, hitting .259 with 17 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, one home run and 11 RBIs.

His first career home run came on July 6 against the Giants, off Giants starter Chris Stratton.

Originally signed as a non-drafted free agent out of Venezuela in 2008, Machado appeared in 32 games at shortstop, 27 at second base, and five at third, and only committed four errors in 195 chances.

Machado will be presented with his award before a 2018 Tigers home game at Comerica Park.



Around the horn

Carlos Beltran interviewed to become manager of the Yankees, four weeks after the final game of his 20-year major league career.

Beltran, 40, was a nine-time All-Star and played for the Yankees from 2014-16. While he does not have any managerial experience, he mentored young teammates during his final seasons as a player, when he often was a designated hitter.

Beltran won his first World Series title with Houston this season, and Astros manager A.J. Hinch credited Beltran’s clubhouse presence with steadying the team during its seven-game win over the Dodgers.

“I never thought that this moment was going to come this soon after retirement,” he said Wednesday.

“I thought that I was going to be able to spend a little time with the family, but the fact that I got the call to be interviewed, this is something that you cannot turn away from it, because these type of opportunities, especially the one with the Yankees, they don’t come very often.”

... Former Mariners second baseman Bret Boone apologized for making light of sexual harassment in a message to a reporter.

“All, there are zero excuses for what I said earlier,” he wrote on his Twitter feed. “None. It was 100% wrong. It was offensive. It was inappropriate.I apologize and it will never happen again.”

Seattlepi.com reporter Stephen Cohen wrote after he tweeted about his disappointment in the allegations against radio host Garrison Keillor, Boone sent him a direct message on Twitter. Boone wrote he got sexually harassed “twice today,” when “the Description: