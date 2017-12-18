Tanner Kiest signs with the Minnesota Twins (Photo: Twitter/USPBL)

Right-handed pitcher Tanner Kiest is the latest product from the Utica-based United Shore Professional Baseball League to sign with a major-league club.

Kiest, 23, who set the USPBL record for fastest pitch thrown at 99 mph this season, signed with the Minnesota Twins Thursday. The Riverside, Calif., native is the fourth USPBL player signed by the Twins this year and 20th to be signed by a major-league organization since the independent league commenced operation in 2016.

Kiest registered 87 strikeouts in 48 innings over 11 games for the USPBL Eastside Diamond Hoppers in 2017. Kiest pitched at Riverside Community College.