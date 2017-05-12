Justin Upton watches his three-run home run during the first inning. (Photo: Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

Anaheim, Calif. — Tigers manager Brad Ausmus wasn’t in the mood for a history lesson — especially one he’s lived through.

News flash: Angel Stadium of Anaheim has been a house of horrors for the Tigers. They haven’t won a series here since 2009 and came in 3-17 since 2011.

“I don’t pay attention to that stuff,” Ausmus said before the game. “Just like I don’t pay attention to the Cleveland Indians record against us last year. It has no bearing on anything. Rosters change. We have new faces and they have new faces.

“I really couldn’t care any less. I look at it like our record against the Indians last year — given time it will correct itself.”

The correction process, just as it has with the Indians this season, may have begun Thursday night.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 7, Angels 1

Ignited by Justin Upton’s three-run homer in the first inning, the Tigers took the first of a four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels, 7-1.

With two on and two out, Upton sent a J.C. Ramirez pitch 414 feet, beyond the shrubbery and onto the berm beyond the center-field wall. The exit velocity, according to MLB.com, was 103 mph.

It was Upton’s seventh home run of the season, and his second in three games.

Andrew Romine, whose home is just minutes from the ballpark, hit a two-run home run in the second, his second of the season, and starting pitcher Michael Fulmer had himself a five-run cushion.

“The biggest thing was the offense and defense behind me,” Fulmer said. “They put five runs in two innings and it just lets you go out and breathe a little bit.”

The Tigers offense took the rest of the night off — most of it anyway — and watched Fulmer work. And on the heels of his eight-inning gem in Oakland last weekend, he was dominant again.

“Yeah, he picked up where he left off in Oakland,” Ausmus said. “He had very good stuff. He went deep in the game and kept them off-balance. He set the tone for us.”

Fulmer’s fastball was ringing between 95-97 mph, and he was getting ugly swings with his change-up (five swings and misses) and slider.

“It was a good one,” was Fulmer’s self-assessment. “It was up there, just being overall consistent. The slider was good, in terms of the action on it. I got a lot of ground-ball outs, which was a sign my fastball and two-seamer were moving down in the zone.

“I was happy with it.”

He pitched seven innings, using a career-high 114 pitches, and allowed just one run and three hits with seven strikeouts. He induced 11 ground-ball outs, seven of them to shortstop Jose Iglesias who put on a defensive clinic.

“It was a good day,” said Iglesias, who had nine assists on the night. “I was able to help the team by making a few plays. Actually, it was one of my busier games at shortstop.”

The run came in the fifth. With two outs, Fulmer lost a 10-pitch battle with Cliff Pennington, walking him on a 3-2 pitch. Yunel Escobar followed with a double into the corner in right. It appeared Pennington would be held at third, but Tyler Collins slipped and fell retrieving the ball.

Pennington walked home. That was all the damage done against Fulmer.

The Tigers, meanwhile, managed just two more singles off Ramirez between the third and seventh innings.

Finally, they tacked on a couple more runs. In the eighth, against right-handed reliever Deolis Guerra, Victor Martinez led off with a double over ex-Tiger Cameron Maybin’s head in center field. He went to third on a wild pitch.

But Upton struck out and Collins lined to medium depth center field, too shallow for Martinez to score, and it looked like the opportunity would be squandered.

Then James McCann rescued the inning. He ripped a double to left to score Martinez. It was his third hit of the game — all off right-handed pitchers.

Miguel Cabrera singled home Ian Kinsler with the seventh run in the ninth.

Kinsler, in his first start after missing five games with a hamstring injury, got three hits, a walk and scored twice.

“For a few days we will probably play it cautious with him,” Ausmus said. “But it didn’t seem to affect him at the plate, and he moved around pretty well on defense. I don’t know that the soreness is completely gone, but I think we are out of the woods in terms of it being a major issue moving forward.”

After Shane Greene pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Tigers, deposed closer Francisco Rodriguez was summoned for the ninth. Pitching on the field where he first made a name for himself, Rodriguez got three of the four batters he faced — the only runner reached on an error by Kinsler.

“We just want to get him back on the mound in game situations so the stuff he is working on — the mechanics and his command,” Ausmus said. “Hopefully we can get him back to where he was last year. Because we are a lot better and deeper in the bullpen when he can close out games.”

Twitter.com: @cmccosky