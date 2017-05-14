Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez is hitting .344 with a .403 on-base and .484 slugging percentages, with 11 RBIs and seven runs scored in the last 16 games (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Anaheim, Calif. — Every time Victor Martinez doesn’t score from second base on a single, or doesn’t score from first on a gap shot, a clamor arises for manager Brad Ausmus to move him down in the batting order.

As if that will solve the issue.

Ausmus does not believe that it would. In fact, moving Martinez out of the No. 4 spot would create a far bigger problem.

“I think Victor is the best protection for Miggy (Cabrera, who hits third) just because he bats left-handed more than anything,” Ausmus said. “If you hit him sixth, then you basically have five right-handed hitters at the top of the lineup and if you are facing a good right-handed pitcher, it makes it easier for him.”

If Ausmus lined up all his right-handed sluggers — Ian Kinsler, Nick Castellanos, Cabrera, Justin Upton and J.D. Martinez — it would also make it easier for opposing managers to set up their bullpen in the late innings.

“You are protecting Miggy (by hitting Victor Martinez fourth) but you are more protecting yourself against someone bringing in a right-handed pitcher and just running through your lineup,” Ausmus said. “We’re not talking about Johnny Average, right-handed pitcher. When you get into the later part of the game, Cleveland is bringing in Bryan Shaw or Chicago’s got Nate Jones.

“And if you are just running right-handed hitters at right-handed pitchers, you are going to struggle. And they are all good right-handed hitters, but having a left-handed bat makes a difference. It’s a threat and they have to consider it.”

The straight protection Victor Martinez provides Cabrera has been borne out over the last few years.

“Teams don’t generally pitch around Miggy to get to Vic,” Ausmus said. “As a right-handed pitcher, you are much more apt to go after Miggy than have to face a left-handed hitter behind him. With a right-handed hitter behind Miggy, they wouldn’t be as concerned about it.”

Yes, it was frustrating to see Martinez held up at third after singles by J.D. Martinez in the second inning Friday and in the fourth inning Saturday — especially when the Tigers failed to score in both innings.

But, the same problem would exist if Martinez hit sixth or seventh.

“Vic is going to slow people down behind him, no question about that,” Ausmus said. “You just have to balance the value of where his bat should be and where his legs should be. There is no perfect solution.”

As long as he continues to hit — he’s hitting .344 with a .403 on-base and .484 slugging percentages, with 11 RBIs and seven runs scored in the last 16 games — he’ll be hitting fourth in the lineup.

