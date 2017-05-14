Pitcher Victor Alcantara came to the Tigers in the offseason trade with the Angels for outfielder Cameron Maybin. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Triple-A Toledo

Who’s hot

Omar Infante, 2B: No, he is not a prospect. Hasn’t been for about 15 years. But he continues, at age 35, to stay involved with the Tigers, who understand they have a backup at second base should anything happen to Ian Kinsler. Infante is batting .359 in his last 10 games for the Mud Hens.

Arcenio Leon, RH reliever: Simply difficult to think he won’t get his big-league baptism at some point in 2017. Leon, 30, has been consistently stellar in 15 games for the Mud Hens: 15 innings, eight hits, 10 strikeouts, one walk. His ERA: 1.20. His WHIP: 0.60. The Tigers signed him last autumn as a minor-league free agents.

John Hicks, C: Even when he’s cooling off (.282 in his last 10 games), he’s still stroking. On the season, Hicks, 27, is batting .333, with a .900 OPS. The Tigers got him a year ago after the Twins somehow let Hicks hit the waiver wire. He’s a former fourth-round pick from the University of Virginia.

And who’s not

Among those Mud Hens regarded as having true big-league qualifications, all have earned a week’s reprieve from the Hot and Not doghouse.

Double-A Erie

Who’s hot

Dominic Ficociello, 1B: Had a good spring camp with the Tigers, and is keeping pace with the SeaWolves. He’s batting .317 in his last 10 games and .302 on the year, with a .349 on-base average. Power hasn’t kicked in quite yet (one home run) after he hit a small bushel in the Grapefruit League, but it should arrive soon enough for this 6-foot-4, switch-hitter. He was a 12th-round pick in 2013 (University of Arkansas).

Victor Alcantara, RH reliever: Other than a few too many walks (nine), he’s having a solid spring six months after the Tigers inherited him as part of their trade that sent Cameron Maybin to the Angels. Alcantara’s 10-game, 22-inning particulars: 17 hits, 17 strikeouts, 2.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP. He’s 24 years old and runs 6-2, 190.

And who’s not

Grayson Greiner, C: His three seasons in the minors have been studies in hot-and-cold reversals. This season, Greiner’s having an out-of-offense experience, batting .200 in 25 games, with a .539 OPS. He’s 6-foot-6, a right-handed batter, and was a third-round choice in 2014 (University of South Carolina).

Single-A Lakeland

Who’s hot

Gerson Moreno, RH reliever: No earned runs in his last six games for this 21-year-old hotshot, who in a year or two has a splendid chance to see Detroit. In those six games, which bridge seven innings, Moreno has allowed three hits, struck out nine, and walked none. He is 6-foot, 175, and was signed out of Yamasa, Dominican Republic.

Beau Burrows, RH starter: Steady and strong. If his health holds up, plan on seeing Burrows in a big-league rotation as soon as 2019. In his eight starts for the Flying Tigers, Burrows has a 1.24 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. His numbers spanning 43 2/3 innings: 38 hits, 45 strikeouts, and only seven walks. He is 20 and was the Tigers’ first pick in 2015 out of Weatherford, Texas.

Matt Hall, LH starter: He’s looked more like Matt Hall in his last two starts: 13 innings, 11 hits, two earned runs, 12 strikeouts, two walks. He’s a former NCAA strikeout champ from Missouri State whom the Tigers nabbed in the sixth round of the 2015 draft.

And who’s not

Jose Azocar, OF: He began the season with fury but has since chilled down: .175 in his last 10 games. Azocar is young (21 last week) and is expected to soon become reacquainted with his bat.

Single-A West Michigan

Who’s hot

Cam Gibson, OF: He was 3-for-5 in Saturday’s game, with a pair of home runs and is looking as if Single-A Lakeland isn’t far away. Gibson is batting .359 in his last 10 games and .274 for the year, with a heavy .847 OPS. He’s a left-handed batter, 6-1, 195, and two Junes ago was a fifth-round pick (Michigan State) by the Tigers, who in 1979 drafted his dad, Kirk.

Jacob Robson, OF: All this guy does is bat .300-plus — for a week, a month, and thus far, for the young season. He’s at .333 in his last 10 games, .336 for the year, with an .805 OPS. Robson was an eighth-round pick last June (Mississippi State). He bats left-handed, stands 5-10, weighs 175.

Eduardo Jimenez, RH reliever: Having a big spring, Jimenez, 22, has worked nine games (16 2/3 innings) and has nice supporting data: 11 hits, 24 strikeouts, six walks. He was signed out of Cumana, Venezuela, and is 6-foot, 183.

And who’s not

Danny Woodrow, CF: He started in lovely fashion but has not enjoyed May: .167 in his last 10 games. Woodrow was the Tigers’ pick last June (Creighton).

