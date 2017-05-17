Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer will look to earn his third straight win tonight against the Orioles. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers opened their six-game homestand in wild fashion Tuesday night.

After a five-hour battle that went 13 innings and featured 24 runs, the Tigers will look to bounce back from the 13-11 loss and provide some more fireworks against the Orioles Wednesday at Comerica Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. (FSD/97.1).

Michael Fulmer will get the start for the Tigers and look to continue his dominance. In his last two starts, Fulmer has allowed two earned runs and struck out 16 in 15 innings in wins over the A's and Angels.

The Orioles will counter with Ubaldo Jimenez, who is 6-11 with a 5.49 ERA in 21 career starts against the Tigers.

The Orioles lineup will be posted when announced.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Nick Castellanos, 3B

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. Justin Upton, LF

6. J.D. Martinez, RF

7. Tyler Collins, CF

8. James McCann, C

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

Michael Fulmer, SP