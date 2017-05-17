Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson walks off the mound as Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo rounds the bases on a solo home run during the ninth inning. Baltimore won 13-11 in 13 innings Wednesday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Detroit – J.D. Martinez was saying before the game that he felt an eruption coming, an offensive eruption.

“You guys have seen it; you know what it looks like when we’re all clicking, we’re all hitting,” he said. “I look around and this team is like a ticking time bomb right now, just waiting to go off.”

It went off. There were actually two eruptions. But it didn't matter. The Tigers rallied from a 7-0 deficit early and an 11-8 deficit in the 12th inning. For naught.

The Orioles prevailed. Chris Davis, who had homered in the 12th inning, hit a two-run home run off Francisco Rodriguez in the 13th to give the Orioles a wild, 13-11 win.

BOX SCORE: Orioles 13, Tigers 11; 13 innings

J.D. Martinez lit the first fuse with a pair of home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the seventh that took the Tigers from 7-4 down to 8-7 up.

The Tigers were one out away from the win. But with two outs in the top of ninth, after closer Justin Wilson had retired Adam Jones and Manny Machado, Mark Trumbo lined a home run to right field to tie it.

The second offensive eruption came in the bottom of the 12th after the Orioles had taken an 11-8 lead, scoring three times off Blaine Hardy.

Off left-hander Donnie Hart, James McCann doubled and Ian Kinsler singled him home. Then Andrew Romine and Miguel Cabrera singled, making it 11-10.

Alex Avila, who had a pinch-hit double in the 11th, singled home the tying run.

The Tigers still had runners on first and second and one out. But, just like back in the 11th, they couldn't plate the game-winner. The Orioles brought in another left-hander, Richard Bleier. Justin Upton hit into a fielder's choice, barely beating the throw.

After an intentional walk to J.D. Martinez — just like they did in the 11th — Tyler Collins, just like he did in the 11th, made the final out of the inning. Collins is mired in an 0-for-30 slump.

The Orioles jumped all over Rodriguez. A double by Trumbo and another massive home run, this one to right field, by Davis.

Deflating, for sure.

Back to J.D. Martinez's night. His solo home run in the third inning, off starter Wade Miley, followed a two-run home run by Victor Martinez that cut the deficit to three, 7-4.

Then in the seventh, after Tigers’ left-hander Chad Bell had stopped the bleeding with four scoreless innings, Orioles’ reliever Mychal Givens walked the bases loaded.

Showalter brought in Brad Bach to face J.D. Martinez. On a 3-1 pitch, Martinez got a fastball over the heart of the plate and sent it 425 feet into the right-center field seats.

“There’s going to be one of those nights when it’s going to go off and I feel bad for the opposing pitcher when it does,” said J.D. Martinez, who went back out to his position amidst MVP chants.

Martinez has four home runs in 15 plate appearances since coming off the disabled list.

It was quite a recovery from a seven-run uprising by the Orioles, off starter Matthew Boyd, in the third.

But Boyd has been through this before. Twice last season, in fact, he gave up seven runs on eight hits — just like he did in a forgettable 2⅓ innings against the Orioles Tuesday.

And he responded to both by limiting the opposition to a single run his next time out. That’s the consolation.

The immediate reality is, the Orioles barreled up everything he threw at them in the third inning.

J.J. Hardy led off with a home run on high, 1-2 change-up. With one out, Jones and Machado whacked back-to-back doubles. Machado saw two pitched from Boyd in two at-bats – single and double.

After a single by Trumbo, Davis doubled off the center field wall on an 0-2 pitch. Jonathan Schoop walked and Wellington Castillo ended Boyd’s misery with a two-run single.

When the dust settled (two inherited runners scored off Bell), it was another seven-run, eight-hit nightmare.

And the Tigers were in a 7-1 hole.

But the Tigers got back into the game, thanks in no small part to Bell’s work. He pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts. He has not been scored upon in 6⅔ innings since being called up from Toledo.

Twitter@cmccosky