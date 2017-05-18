Top 1st: Orioles 2, Tigers 0
Adam Jones notched a two-out single through the left side of the infield and Chris Davis brought out his big bat for the third time in this series as he homered deep to the bleachers in right field, putting Baltimore on top, 2-0.
Seth Smith lined out to second and Trey Mancini struck out swinging at a ball in the dirt to start the game.
ORIOLES AT TIGERS
First pitch: 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Comerica Park, Detroit
TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM
Records: Tigers are 19-19, third place in the American League Central Division, 1.5 games behind the Twins. Orioles are 23-15, second place in the AL East, 1.5 games behind the Yankees.
ORIOLES LINEUP
1. Seth Smith, RF
2. Trey Mancini, LF
3. Adam Jones, CF
4. Chris Davis, 1B
5. Mark Trumbo, DH
6. Jonathan Schoop, 2B
7. Ryan Flaherty, 3B
8. Caleb Joseph, C
9. J.J. Hardy
SP: Dylan Bundy, RHP
TIGERS LINEUP
1. Ian Kinsler, 2B
2. Nick Castellanos, 3B
3. J.D. Martinez, RF
4. Victor Martinez, DH
5. Justin Upton, LF
6. Alex Avila, C
7. Tyler Collins, CF
8. Andrew Romine, 1B
9. Jose Iglesias, SS
SP: Jordan Zimmermann, RHP
MORE COVERAGE
Tigers’ V-Mart to go on paternity leave, miss Rangers
Wojo: J.D. Martinez, Tigers facing a pickle
Collins’ homers end slump, power Tigers over Orioles
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs