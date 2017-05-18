Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann gets the start Thursday against the Orioles. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Top 1st: Orioles 2, Tigers 0

Adam Jones notched a two-out single through the left side of the infield and Chris Davis brought out his big bat for the third time in this series as he homered deep to the bleachers in right field, putting Baltimore on top, 2-0.

Seth Smith lined out to second and Trey Mancini struck out swinging at a ball in the dirt to start the game.

ORIOLES AT TIGERS

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: Tigers are 19-19, third place in the American League Central Division, 1.5 games behind the Twins. Orioles are 23-15, second place in the AL East, 1.5 games behind the Yankees.

ORIOLES LINEUP

1. Seth Smith, RF

2. Trey Mancini, LF

3. Adam Jones, CF

4. Chris Davis, 1B

5. Mark Trumbo, DH

6. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

7. Ryan Flaherty, 3B

8. Caleb Joseph, C

9. J.J. Hardy

SP: Dylan Bundy, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Nick Castellanos, 3B

3. J.D. Martinez, RF

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. Justin Upton, LF

6. Alex Avila, C

7. Tyler Collins, CF

8. Andrew Romine, 1B

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Jordan Zimmermann, RHP

