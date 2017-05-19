The Tigers open a three-game series with the Rangers Friday at Comerica Park (7:10, FSD/97.1).
Rangers at Tigers
First pitch: 7:10 Friday
TV/radio: FSD, 97.1
Starters: Tigers, LH Daniel Norris (2-2, 4.34); Rangers, RH Nick Martinez (0-2, 5.04)
LINEUPS
TIGERS
1. Ian Kinsler, 2B
2. Tyler Collins, RF
3. J.D. Martinez, DH
4. Alex Avila, 1B
5. Justin Upton, LF
6. Nick Castellanos, 3B
7. James McCann, C
8. Andrew Romine, CF
9. Jose Iglesias, SS
Daniel Norris, SP
RANGERS
1. Delino DeShields, LF
2. Shin-Soo Choo, RF
3. Elvis Andrus, SS
4. Jonathan Lucroy, C
5. Rougned Odor, 2B
6. Mike Napoli, DH
7. Joey Gallo, 3B
8. Ryan Rua, 1B
9. Jared Hoying, CF
Nick Martínez, SP
