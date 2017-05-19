Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris (2-2, 4.63) starts against the Rangers on Friday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers open a three-game series with the Rangers Friday at Comerica Park (7:10, FSD/97.1).

Rangers at Tigers

First pitch: 7:10 Friday

TV/radio: FSD, 97.1

Starters: Tigers, LH Daniel Norris (2-2, 4.34); Rangers, RH Nick Martinez (0-2, 5.04)

LINEUPS

TIGERS

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Tyler Collins, RF

3. J.D. Martinez, DH

4. Alex Avila, 1B

5. Justin Upton, LF

6. Nick Castellanos, 3B

7. James McCann, C

8. Andrew Romine, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

Daniel Norris, SP

RANGERS

1. Delino DeShields, LF

2. Shin-Soo Choo, RF

3. Elvis Andrus, SS

4. Jonathan Lucroy, C

5. Rougned Odor, 2B

6. Mike Napoli, DH

7. Joey Gallo, 3B

8. Ryan Rua, 1B

9. Jared Hoying, CF

Nick Martínez, SP

MORE COVERAGE

Niyo: Victor Martinez not going down without a fight

Everything clicks for Tigers in series-ending win

Tigers call up Farmer to fill V-Mart's roster spot