Detroit — Take it easy, Tigers.

That was some bashing they gave the Rangers during a Saturday night drubbing at Comerica Park, which saw Detroit slam a string of early home runs on the way to a 9-3 victory.

The Tigers got three homers in a row in the first inning as Alex Avila, Miguel Cabrera, and J.D. Martinez nearly tore apart the right-field stands with their blasts against Rangers starter A.J. Griffin.

It was the first time the Tigers had hit back-to-back-to-back bombs since June 1, 2013, when Victor Martinez, Jhonny Peralta, and Avila did in a game against the Orioles.

Martinez’s homer was the mightiest of the three as he drove an opposite-field rocket over the auxiliary scoreboard at the deepest recess in Comerica Park — a drive that approached 440 feet.

Cabrera, who was back in the lineup after a three-game layoff because of a strained back, mashed his opposite-field homer to the near part of the right-center scoreboard.

Avila had begun the assault with a drive to right against Griffin, who was bludgeoned in 31/3 innings, socked for nine hits and all nine Tigers runs.

Two innings after their first-inning trifecta, Nick Castellanos hit his first homer since April 22 when he launched a three-run shot just beyond the barrier in right-center.

It allowed Avila to wrap up his wild night with a two-run double to left-center as part of a three-hit, three-RBI evening that brought him within a triple of hitting for the cycle.

Among those particularly cheered by a fat Tigers lead (7-0 after three innings) was Tigers starter Justin Verlander, who had a breezy seven-inning shift that saw him ration only four hits.

Verlander was slapped for all three Rangers runs, one of which came on a distant homer to left by Jonathan Lucroy. But he was perfect through the first three innings and in charge all the way.

Verlander finished with 109 pitches, a walk, and five singles as he pushed his record to 4-3 on an evening when the Tigers moved to 21-20 and stopped the Rangers’ 10-game winning streak.

The Tigers had 10 hits and three spectacular plays on the night.

Two of them came courtesy of catcher James McCann. He slid into the backstop’s support wall to grab Mike Napoli’s pop-up in the second. In the seventh, he nearly ran into the Tigers dugout chasing Joey Gallo’s pop-up. McCann stopped, discovered he had overrun the ball, then dived to his right, snagging the ball before it — and he — crashed to the ground.

Avila had another jewel two batters later. Playing first base in place of Cabrera, who was Saturday’s designated hitter, Avila ran at a long, 45-degree angle into foul territory chasing Delino DeShields’ pop fly.

Avila was all but in the front-row seats when he snared the ball, had it bounce free of his glove, snatched it again, and nearly lost it once more before clamping onto it.

Blaine Hardy and Chad Bell finished up for the Tigers, pitching hitless relief through the eighth and ninth innings.

