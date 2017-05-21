Tigers 9, Rangers 3
Tigers' J.D. Martinez congratulates Alex Avila on Avila's
Tigers' J.D. Martinez congratulates Alex Avila on Avila's solo home run in the first inning, the first of three Detroit solo home runs. Detroit Tigers win 9-3 over the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park in Detroit on May 20, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez congratulates Miguel Cabrera
Tigers' J.D. Martinez congratulates Miguel Cabrera on Cabrera's solo home run in the first inning, the second of back-to-back-to-back home runs.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez is congratulated by Justin Upton
Tigers' J.D. Martinez is congratulated by Justin Upton after Martinez's solo home run in the first inning, the third of three-in-a-row home runs.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, congratulates J.D. Martinez
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, congratulates J.D. Martinez after J.D.'s home run in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers center fielder Tyler Collins makes a catch on
Tigers center fielder Tyler Collins makes a catch on a fly ball off the bat of Rangers' Joey Gallo in the third inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the third
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the third inning. Verlander pitched seven innings allowing four hits with three earned runs, one walk and five strikeouts.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Ian Kinsler singles in the third inning.
Tigers' Ian Kinsler singles in the third inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Alex Avila singles in the third inning.
Tigers' Alex Avila singles in the third inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera grounds out
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera grounds out and Ian Kinsler scores in the third inning to make it 4-0 Tigers.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run
Tigers' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run in the third inning to make it 7-0 Tigers.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Nick Castellanos watches his three-run home
Tigers' Nick Castellanos watches his three-run home run in the third inning to make it 7-0 Tigers.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rangers pitcher A.J. Griffin stands near the mound
Rangers pitcher A.J. Griffin stands near the mound after a three-run home run by Tigers' Nick Castellanos in the third inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the fourth
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, and first base coach Omar
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, and first base coach Omar Vizquel signal to the Tigers dugout after Kinsler's single in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, smiles as he scores along
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, smiles as he scores along with James McCann on a double by Alex Avila to make it 9-2 Tigers in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, smiles after he scores
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, smiles after he scores along with James McCann on a double by Alex Avila to make it 9-2 Tigers in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the seventh
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers first baseman Alex Avila makes a catch in foul
Tigers first baseman Alex Avila makes a catch in foul territory in the seventh inning. The ball for just a second almost comes out of his glove but he holds on to end the top of the seventh.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Blaine Hardy works in the eighth inning.
Tigers pitcher Blaine Hardy works in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos catches a pop
Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos catches a pop up in foul territory in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Chad Bell works in the ninth inning.
Tigers pitcher Chad Bell works in the ninth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Chad Bell, left, and catcher James McCann
Tigers pitcher Chad Bell, left, and catcher James McCann congratulate each other after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — Baseball highlights shows might have sent a thank-you note Saturday to the Tigers.

    Not only were there first-inning fireworks, when the Tigers crushed three consecutive home runs – by Alex Avila, Miguel Cabrera, and J.D. Martinez – as part of their 9-3 thumping of the Rangers at Comerica Park.

    There were three separate defensive plays that would have titillated audiences anywhere in baseball’s universe.

    Two of them came courtesy of catcher James McCann.

    He slid into the backstop’s support wall to grab Mike Napoli’s pop-up in the second, nearly infusing himself into the base’s brickwork.

    In the seventh, he all but ran into the Tigers dugout chasing Joey Gallo’s pop-up. McCann stopped, discovered he had over-run the ball, then dived to his right, snagging the ball before it – and he – crashed to the ground.

    “I knew I was getting close to the wall,” McCann said of his first performance, “but I was able to time my slide.”

    Of his second set of acrobatics, which nearly carried him into the Tigers dugout, and then nearly tore him in two as he sprawled desperately to catch Gallo’s ball, McCann said: “The wind was really pushing it on top. I thought I was going to get it at the dugout, then I realized the wind had blown it back.”

    Tigers' John Hicks expands horizons, wants to stick

    Avila had another jewel two batters later. Playing first base in place of Cabrera, who was Saturday’s designated hitter, Avila ran at a long, 45-degree angle into foul territory chasing Delino DeShields’ pop fly.

    Avila was all but in the front-row seats when he snared the ball, had it bounce free of his glove, snatched it again, and nearly lost it once more before clamping onto it.

    “I’m not exactly familiar with how much ground I have there,” he said, speaking of his adjustment to first base. “I figured I’d go after it till somebody called me off.

    “I didn’t hear anybody, so I figured it was my ball.”

    Kinsler leaves

    Ian Kinsler has been dealing with a bad left hamstring this month. It isn’t getting better.

    He left Saturday’s game after the fourth inning, an inning after he had scored from third base on a bit of shrewd derring-do.

    Cabrera hit a comeback grounder to Rangers pitcher A.J. Griffin, who threw to first for the put-out. Kinsler, though, had just enough lead, and had timed Griffin’s throw so perfectly, he broke for home, sliding in safely ahead of Napoli’s relay.

    But the sprint stretched Kinsler’s hamstring. It isn’t believed to be serious or disabling, but Tigers manager Brad Ausmus wasn’t sure after Saturday’s game what Kinsler’s status might be for Sunday’s 8 p.m. series finale on ESPN.

    Around the horn

    Avila came to bat in the sixth, needing only a triple for the cycle. He has not had a triple since 2013.

    And he wasn’t banking on one Saturday.

    “I don’t know,” he said, dryly, “if I have the legs for that.”

    ...Justin Verlander’s five strikeouts Saturday gave him 2,251 for his career, moving him past Eddie Plank and into 53rd place on big-league baseball’s all-time whiffs list.

    ...Cabrera’s homer Saturday was his 451st. It leaves him a single homer shy of Carl Yastrzemski’s 452, 37th in big-league history.

    lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Lynn_Henning

