CLOSE Skip in Skip x Embed x Share Detroit News sportswriters Bob Wojknowski, John Niyo and Lynn Henning break down the Detroit Tigers' season after 42 games. Detroit News

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer gets the start Monday night against the Astros. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Michael Fulmer is off to a strong start.

Eight starts into his sophomore season, the defending AL Rookie of the Year has almost half as many wins (5) as he had all of last season (11). He has a 2.72 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP, and he hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any start this season.

He'll face a test Monday night.

Fulmer and the Tigers open a four-game series in Houston, facing the team with the best record in the majors. The Astros so far have such a stranglehold on the AL West, they own a 5.5-game lead in the division, despite just getting swept by the Indians.

First pitch at Minute Maid Park is at 8:10 p.m.

The Tigers will face right-hander Brad Peacock (2-0, 1.10 ERA), making his first start this season after 12 relief appearances. Victor Martinez returns to the lineup for the Tigers, after missing the Rangers series while on paternity leave.

The Tigers are coming off a six-game homestand in which they went 3-3. The four-game set in Houston opens a brutal road trip in which Detroit will play 11 games over the next 10 days, including a doubleheader Friday at the Chicago White Sox.

TIGERS AT ASTROS

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. Monday, Minute Maid Park, Houston

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 21-21, third place in the American League Central Division, two games behind the Twins and Indians. The Astros are 29-15, first place in the AL West, 5.5 games ahead of the Rangers.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. NIck Castellanos, 3B

7. Tyler Collins, CF

8. Mikie Mahtook, LF

9. Dixon Machado, SS

SP: Michael Fulmer, RHP

ASTROS LINEUP

1. George Springer, CF

2. Josh Reddick, RF

3. Jose Altuve, 2B

4. Carlos Correa, SS

5. Carlos Beltran, DH

6. Evan Gattis, C

7. Marwin Gonzalez, LF

8. Yulieski Gurriel, 1B

9. Alex Bregman, 3B

SP: Brad Peacock, RHP

MORE COVERAGE

Mensching: Tigers’ Alex Avila isn’t an All-Star — yet

'Bad luck': Rangers knock around Boyd, Tigers

Tigers brace for grueling 10-day, 11-game trip