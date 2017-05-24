Miguel Cabrera singles in the first inning. (Photo: Tim Warner, Getty Images)

The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 6-3 win over the Astros.

After getting two runs in the top of the third inning, the Tigers (22-23) coughed up their lead when Daniel Norris allowed a run in the bottom of the third and one more in the bottom of the fourth.

The Tigers scored twice in the top of the eighth and capped their win with a 2-run home run from Jose Iglesias on the 11th pitch of his at-bat against right-hander Jordan Jankowski -- who was making his major-league debut.

Alex Bregman hit a solo home run, before Nori Aoki singled -- both with two outs -- for the Astros in the bottom of the ninth.

Norris went 6 1/3 innings for the Tigers, giving up two runs -- one earned -- on four hits, while striking out five and walking two.

Charlie Morton started for the Astros (31-16), going seven innings and giving up two runs on four hits while striking out six and walking three.

The Tigers and Astros wrap up their four-game series at 8:10 tomorrow. Justin Verlander (4-3, 4.39 ERA) will get the ball for the Tigers, while Mike Fiers (1-2, 5.14 ERA) will go for the Astros.

Iglesias smacks 2-run shot in 9th

Tyler Collins tripled with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, snapping a streak in which he went 18 at-bats without a hit.

The Astros got two quick outs from right-hander Jordan Jankowski, making his major-league debut. Jankowski struck Mikie Mahtook and Andrew Romine out swinging, before Collins ripped his hit to the right field corner.

Jose Iglesias, on the 11th pitch of his at-bat, hit a 2-run home run to left field.

Ian Kinsler struck out swinging to end the half inning.

Going to the bottom of the ninth, Tigers closer Justin Wilson will get the ball with a 6-2 lead.

Greene works perfect 8th

Shane Greene came out for his first full inning of work in the bottom of the eighth, promptly setting the Astros down in order.

He got Marwin Gonzalez and Jose Altuve to line out to left field, before Evan Gattis grounded to third to end the inning.

After eight, the Tigers are up 4-2.

Tigers retake lead in 8th

The Tigers retook the lead in the top of the eighth inning on reliever Chris Devenski.

After Jose Iglesias led off the inning with a double, Ian Kinsler singled him over to third before taking second base himself on a bad throw home from Jake Marisnick in center field. Iglesias then scored on an RBI groundout from Alex Avila. Devenski intentionally walked Miguel Cabrera to get to Victor Martinez, who grounded into an RBI fielder's choice.

Going to the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers have a 4-2 lead.

Norris, Greene throw 1-2-3 7th

Daniel Norris and Shane Greene combined to throw a perfect bottom of the seventh inning.

After Norris got Nori Aoki to ground out to second base, he gave way to the right-handed Greene, who struck Jake Marisnick out swinging and got George Springer to fly out to right field to end the inning.

After seven, the Tigers and Astros remain tied at 2. Tigers pitchers have set down the last 12 Astros batters.

7th-Inning Stretch: Tigers 2, Astros 2

The Tigers and Astros are tied at 2 at the Seventh-Inning Stretch.

After scoring twice in the top of the third, to take their first lead of the series, the Tigers watched as the Astros scored on Daniel Norris once in the bottom of the third and again in the bottom of the fourth.

Since that third inning, the Tigers have just one hit on Charlie Morton, who in seven innings has allowed two runs on four hits, while striking out six and walking three.

Daniel Norris is heading back out for the bottom of the seventh. He's gone six, allowing two runs -- one earned -- on four this while striking out five and walking two.

Norris in a groove through 6

Daniel Norris has bounced back nicely after allowing runs in the third and fourth innings.

He set the Astros down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the sixth, and has retired the last nine Houston batters.

Norris struck out Carlos Beltran swinging to lead off the half inning and Alex Bregman to end it. In between, Yuli Gurriel grounded out to second base.

After six, it's a 2-2 game.

Tigers strand V-Mart in 6th

The Tigers offense has gone back to its customary absence against the Astros.

Victor Martinez's two-out single was all for the Tigers in the top of the sixth, and the first hit since the third, when the Tigers scored twice to take a 2-0 lead.

Going to the bottom of the sixth, the score is tied at 2.

Norris throws 1-2-3 5th

After coughing up the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, Daniel Norris bounced back with a 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth.

He got Marwin Gonzalez to ground out to third base, before Jose Altuve popped out to Jose Iglesias -- ranging from shortstop to shallow left field and nearly colliding with Justin Upton. Evan Gattis then grounded out to third to end the inning.

After five, the Tigers and Astros are still tied at 2.

Tigers go in order in 5th

For the second straight inning, the Tigers went down in order.

Tyler Collins popped out to third baseman Alex Bregman, who made the catch in front of a TV camera next to the Astros dugout to lead off the fifth inning. Jose Iglesias then struck out swinging before Ian Kinsler flew out to center field to end the half inning.

Going to the bottom of the sixth, it's still a 2-2 game.

Astros tie game in 4th

And just like that, the Tigers lead is gone.

After Daniel Norris walked Yuri Gurriel on four pitches to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning, Alex Bregman doubled, putting two in scoring position with nobody out. Nori Aoki then hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Gurriel and tying the game.

Norris left Bregman at second to end the inning, but after four, it's 2-2.

Tigers go 1-2-3 in 4th

The Tigers went down quickly in the top of the fourth inning.

Justin Upton (first base, softly) and Mikie Mahtook (shortstop) grounded out, before Andrew Romine struck out swinging to end the half inning.

Going to the bottom of the fourth, the Tigers are still up, 2-1.

Astros get on board in 3rd

The Astros got a run back in the bottom of the third inning.

After Alex Avila was called for catcher's interference, allowing George Springer to go to first base, Marwin Gonzalez struck out looking. Jose Altuve then doubled Springer to third, before Evan Gattis hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Springer.

After three, the Tigers have a 2-1 lead.

Tigers take lead in 3rd

The Tigers, for the first time in the series, have the lead.

Jose Iglesias singled to lead off the third inning, before going to third on a double from Ian Kinsler. He then scored on a wild pitch from Charlie Morton, making the count 3-1 to Alex Avila. Morton then walked Avila to bring up Miguel Cabrera with nobody out.

Cabrera drove in Kinsler when he grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

Victor Martinez grounded into the shift to end the half inning, but going to the bottom of the second, the Tigers have a 2-0 lead.

Norris strands runner at 3rd in 2nd

Daniel Norris left yet another runner stranded in scoring position to end the second inning.

After stranding two in scoring position in the first, Norris left Alex Bregman at third base.

Bregman singled with one out and stole second with Nori Aoki at the plate. Aoki then moved Bregman to third on a ground ball to second base. But Norris struck out Jake Marisnick to end the inning.

After two, the game is still scoreless.

Romine stranded in 2nd

There's something about Astros pitching that seems to stymie the Tigers.

After Justin Upton struck out looking to lead off the inning, Mikie Mahtook grounded out to first base. Andrew Romine walked with two outs, but was stranded when Tyler Collins struck out looking to end the half inning.

Going to the bottom of the second, the game has no score.

Norris dodges trouble in 1st

Daniel Norris had himself in a bit of a jam in the bottom of the first inning.

George Springer led off the half inning with a single, before Norris walked Marwin Gonzalez in a nine-pitch at-bat. Jose Altuve then flew out to shallow right field. Evan Gattis advanced the runners on a soft grounder to the pitcher for the second out, before Norris struck out Carlos Beltran swinging to end the inning.

After one, the game is still scoreless.

Tigers put 2 on in 1st, can't score

The Tigers had two of their first three batters on base in the top of the first inning -- a stark contrast to last night's game.

After Ian Kinsler grounded out to third base to lead off the game, Alex Avila -- batting second for Nicholas Castellanos, who has two days off -- walked on four pitches. Then, Miguel Cabrera got a hard-hit, opposite-field single, putting two on with one out. But Victor Martinez grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

Going to the bottom of the first, the game is scoreless.

Live blog: Tigers vs. Astros

The Tigers are riding a three-game losing streak entering Wednesday night's game against the Astros.

To snap it, they'll need more from a lineup that's produced just four runs in those three games.

Light-hitting Mikie Mahtook (,200 average) has been the Tigers' biggest source of offense during the first two games against the Astros, accounting for the team's only hit in Monday's 1-0 loss, and supplying a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-2 loss.

Mahtook is back in the lineup Wednesday, hitting sixth, but manager Brad Ausmus is giving J.D. Martinez and Nick Castellanos the night off. First pitch is at 8:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

The Tigers will start lefty Daniel Norris (2-3, 4.81 ERA). The Astros will counter with right-hander Charlie Morton (5-3, 4.26 ERA).

TIGERS AT ASTROS

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Minute Maid Park, Houston

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 21-23, third place in the American League Central Division, 4.5 games behind the Twins. The Astros are 31-15, first place in the AL West, seven games ahead of the Rangers.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. Justin Upton, LF

6. Mikie Mahtook, CF

7. Andrew Romine, 3B

8. Tyler Collins, RF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Daniel Norris, LHP

ASTROS LINEUP

1. George Springer, RF

2. Marwin Gonzalez, SS

3. Jose Altuve, SS

4. Evan Gattis, C

5. Carlos Beltran, DH

6. Yulieski Gurriel, 1B

7. Alex Bregman, 3B

8. Norichika Aoki, LF

9. Jake Marisnick, CF

SP: Charlie Morton, RHP