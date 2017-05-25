Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, is tagged out at home by Houston Astros catcher Juan Centeno during the first inning. (Photo: Eric Christian Smith, Associated Press)

Bottom 5th: Astros 6, Tigers 4

Josh Reddick drew a four-pitch, leadoff walk from Justin Verlander. After Verlander bounced back to get the next two outs, Evan Gattis doubled off the wall in left field to score Reddick and push the Houston lead to 6-4.

Verlander's pitch count is up to 86.

Top 5th: Astros 5, Tigers 4

Tyler Collins and Miguel Cabrera each notched a single to leadoff the fifth. Victor Martinez hit a ball hard to first base but right at Marwin Gonzalez, who was able to double off a clueless Tyler Collins at second.

Luckily for the Tigers, they still employ J.D. Martinez, who just narrowly missed his second home run of the game when the ball bounced off the top of the fence in right center, leaving the Tigers with men on second and third.

The double was enough to chase Mike Fiers from the game.

Justin Upton greeted Michael Feliz rather rudely with an RBI single, cutting the Houston lead to 5-4.

With runners on the corners, Alex Avila was able to draw a walk and load the bases for Dixon Machado, who popped out to shortstop to end the inning.

Bottom 4th: Astros 5, Tigers 3

Justin Verlander was cruising along entering the fourth inning.

Then, all of a sudden, it all went very wrong.

Verlander gave up a pair of two-run shots to Astros and the Tigers suddenly found themselves trailing after coming into the frame with a 3-0 lead.

Carlos Correa turned on a Verlander offering and drilled a two-run home run well over the wall in left field to cut the Tigers lead to 3-2 after Verlander had issued a leadoff walk to Jose Altuve. Evan Gattis followed with a bloop single to center field before Marwin Gonzalez hit a towering shot to right field to give Houston a 4-3 lead.

The bleeding didn't stop there as Juan Centeno hit a solo blast over the short fence in left field to push the Houston lead to 5-3.

Verlander threw 35 pitches in the frame as he saw his pitch count balloon to 67.

Top 4th: Tigers 3, Astros 0

J.D. Martinez took his college teammate Mike Fiers deep to left field for his seventh home run of the season to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning.

After the Martinez blast, Justin Upton struck out swinging before Fiers hit James McCann in the hand, forcing the Tigers catcher to leave the game as his left hand started bleeding profusely. Dixon Machado was able to notch a single to left field, putting two men on for Jose Iglesias, who doubled down the left field line to score pinch-running Alex Avila and push the Tigers lead to 3-0.

Ian Kinsler put a charge into the ball in the next at-bat with two men in scoring position, but Josh Reddick was able to chase it down and get Houston out of the inning.

Fiers' pitch count is up to 70.

Victor Martinez grounded out to shortstop to leadoff the inning.

Bottom 3rd: Tigers 1, Astros 0

Norichika Aoki notched a single to center field to leadoff the third. George Springer hit a hard ground ball up the middle in the next at-bat, but Ian Kinsler robbed him of a base hit on a diving stop, getting the ball to Jose Iglesias, who nearly turned what would have been a spectacular double play. With Springer at first and attempting a steal, Josh Reddick flew out to right field and Springer was easily thrown out at first base by J.D. Martinez for an inning-ending double play.

Top 3rd: Tigers 1, Astros 0

Ian Kinsler was the benefactor of Jose Altuve losing a lazy pop up in the lights and allowing the ball to find the grass, giving the Tigers leadoff man a free base to start the third inning. Mike Fiers followed with a three-pitch strikeout of Tyler Collins, and then Miguel Cabrera hit a hard liner to Altuve at second base, allowing the diminutive second baseman to throw back to first base and nab Kinsler for an inning-ending double play.

Bottom 2nd: Tigers 1, Astros 0

Marwin Gonzalez flew out to left field, Alex Bregman grounded out to shortstop and Juan Centeno flew out to left field as Justin Verlander has himself a tidy 1-2-3 inning.

Verlander has thrown 22 pitches through the first two frames.

Top 2nd: Tigers 1, Astros 0

J.D. Martinez worked a leadoff walk and moved up to second on the throw over from Mike Fiers. Justin Upton brought him home with a hard-hit single through the middle of the infield to bring home the game's first run and put the Tigers up 1-0.

After James McCann popped out, Upton was able to steal second base. The Tigers couldn't get him home, though, as Dixon Machado flew out to center field and Jose Iglesias popped out to end the frame.

Bottom 1st: Tigers 0, Astros 0

Jose Altuve notched a two-out single to left field, Carlos Correa followed with a single to center field but Justin Verlander was able to get out of the inning by getting Evan Gattis to ground out to third base.

George Springer grounded out back to the mound on Verlander's first pitch of the game. Josh Reddick flew out to center field for the second out of the inning.

Top 1st: Tigers 0, Astros 0

Miguel Cabrera doubled to left center with two outs but was thrown out at home to end the inning when Victor Martinez singled to shallow left field in the next at-bat.

I'm not sure what Dave Clark was thinking at third base. The ball was in left fielder Norichika Aoki's glove before Cabrera even hit the bag at third. He never had a chance.

Ian Kinsler flew out to center field and Tyler Collins grounded out to first to start the game against Houston starter Mike Fiers.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Tyler Collins, CF

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Justin Upton, LF

7. James McCann, C

8. Dixon Machado, 3B

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

Justin Verlander, SP

ASTROS LINEUP

1. George Springer, CF

2. Josh Reddick, RF

3. Jose Altuve, 2B

4. Carlos Correa, SS

5. Evan Gattis, DH

6. Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

7. Alex Bregman, 3B

8. Juan Centeno, C

9. Norichika Aoki, LF

Michael Fiers, SP