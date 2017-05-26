Buck Farmer is making his first start for the Tigers this season against the White Sox on Friday night. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Next stop on Detroit's 11-day swing: Chicago.

After the Tigers fell, 7-6, Thursday night to drop three of four at Houston, the Tigers open a four-game series against the White Sox, starting with a straight doubleheader on Friday night.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field (FSD/97.1).

Buck Farmer will make the trek from Toledo and make a spot start for the Tigers. Farmer is 1-3 with a 4.12 ERA in nine starts for the Mud Hens this season, but is 0-5 with a 9.68 ERA in eight major league starts.

The White Sox will counter with former Tiger Mike Pelfrey, who gave up six hits and three earned runs in 4.2 innings against Detroit earlier this season.

Third baseman Nick Castellanos is expected to return to the lineup after being given two days off for rest.

The first game of the twin bill is a makeup game from April 5, which was rained out. The second game will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

Tigers and White Sox lineups will be posted when announced.