Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd is winless in his past six starts. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Matthew Boyd has been in a bit of a funk.

The left-hander will look to snap out of his cold streak as he takes the mound for the Tigers in the second game of a straight doubleheader against the White Sox on Friday.

First pitch is scheduled for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game at Guaranteed Rate Field (FSD/97.1).

Boyd is looking for his first win in seven starts and has been roughed up during his drought. Since his last win on April 16, Boyd is 0-3 with a 6.06 ERA and is allowing opponents to hit .324.

Boyd gave up 12 hits and four earned runs in 5.1 innings in his last start against the Rangers. He has also given up at least three earned runs in each of his past five starts.

Boyd will square off against right-hander Tyler Danish, who was recalled from Triple-A Charlott and will make his first major league start.

Tigers and White Sox lineups will be posted when announced.