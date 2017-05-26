Astros 7, Tigers 6
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick (6) celebrates his go-ahead
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick (6) celebrates his go-ahead solo home run off relief pitcher Alex Wilson (30) with George Springer during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston. Astros won 7-6.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick (6) celebrates his go-ahead
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick (6) celebrates his go-ahead solo home run off relief pitcher Alex Wilson (30) with George Springer during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine, right, steps on past
Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine, right, steps on past Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Houston Astros relief pitcher Luke Gregerson reacts
Houston Astros relief pitcher Luke Gregerson reacts after Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine scored the tying run on Jose Iglesias' RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) celebrates his two-run
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) celebrates his two-run home run off Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander with Jose Altuve during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez celebrates his solo home
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez celebrates his solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Fiers during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Fiers delivers
Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Fiers delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, yells at home plate
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, yells at home plate umpire Dana DeMuth after Kinsler was called out on strikes during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, is tagged out
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, is tagged out at home by Houston Astros catcher Juan Centeno during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias, right, attempt
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias, right, attempt a double play over Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston. George Springer was safe at first.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' James McCann looks at his wrist after
Detroit Tigers' James McCann looks at his wrist after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston. McCann left the game.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
James McCann bleeds from the left hand after being
James McCann bleeds from the left hand after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston. McCann left the game.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez rounds the bases after
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Fiers during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki watches his single during
Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki watches his single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick, right, steals second
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick, right, steals second past Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez (9) celebrates his
Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez (9) celebrates his two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander, as catcher Alex Avila watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) is removed from the game by manager Brad Ausmus, center, as catcher Alex Avila watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton hits a solo home run off
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton hits a solo home run off Houston Astros pitcher Will Harris during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton, right, shakes hands with
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton, right, shakes hands with third base coach Dave Clark after hitting a solo home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Will Harris during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston.  Eric Christian Smith, AP
Fullscreen

    Houston — The Tigers placed catcher James McCann on the 10-day disabled list after Thursday’s game.

    McCann was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Houston Astros starter Mike Fiers in the fourth inning. It took five stitches to close the wound.

    “His hand was kind of pinched on the bottom of the bat,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “There was no damage other than it split his skin open and tissue underneath. It’s going to have to heal up before he can play.

    “I don’t imagine it would take more than the 10 days.”

    To replace McCann, catcher John Hicks was promoted from Triple-A Toledo. He will meet the team in Chicago on Friday.

