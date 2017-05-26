James McCann of the Tigers is hit on the hand by a pitch in the fourth inning. (Photo: Bob Levey / Getty Images)

Houston — The Tigers placed catcher James McCann on the 10-day disabled list after Thursday’s game.

McCann was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Houston Astros starter Mike Fiers in the fourth inning. It took five stitches to close the wound.

“His hand was kind of pinched on the bottom of the bat,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “There was no damage other than it split his skin open and tissue underneath. It’s going to have to heal up before he can play.

“I don’t imagine it would take more than the 10 days.”

To replace McCann, catcher John Hicks was promoted from Triple-A Toledo. He will meet the team in Chicago on Friday.

