Triple A Toledo

Who’s hot …

Omar Infante, 2B: He is 35, has 15 years of big-league experience, and still believes he can play in Detroit, or elsewhere. Infante is batting .351 in his last 10 games, .298 on the season, and offers the Tigers some insurance at second base should events dictate.

Daniel Stumpf, LH reliever: Stumpf has a 2.79 ERA in his last 10 games, and on the season (22 games, 19 2/3 innings) he has a decent 1.22 WHIP, with 23 strikeouts and three unintentional walks. The Tigers signed him after a two-time Rule 5 selection opted to stick with Detroit following a spring-training audition. He is 26, stands 6-foot-2, and weighs 200.

Jeff Ferrell, RH reliever: 1.50 ERA in his last 10 games, with 14 strikeouts and six hits in 12 innings. He's only 26 and was a 26th-round grab in 2010 out of Pitt Community College.

And who’s not …

Steven Moya, OF: .176 in his last 10 games, .165 on the season, with a 29-game OPS of .549. Simply has not worked out for a prospect who once upon a time had the Tigers excited.

Double A Erie

Who’s hot

Dominic Ficociello, 1B: Not yet showing the power he unveiled during spring camp, but Ficociello, 25, is hitting .302 for the year. He’s a switch-hitter, 6-4, 200, and was a Tigers 12th-round pick in 2013 (University of Arkansas).

Harold Castro, 2B: He’s only 23 and he’s batting .313 in his last 10 games, and .310 for 2017, which includes an eight-game stint at Single A Lakeland.

A.J. Simcox, SS: Heating up a bit: .275 in his last 10 games. Simcox was a 14th-round pick in 2014 (University of Tennessee).

Jairo Labourt, LH reliever: Staying on track with a 2.12 ERA in his last 10 games, a 17-inning span that has seen him strike out 25 and walk only three, while rationing 11 hits. He’s 23, measures a sturdy 6-4 and 205 pounds, and was signed by the Blue Jays out of Azua, Dominican Republic.

And who’s not …

Adam Ravenelle, RH reliever: A bit mystifying, Ravenelle’s failure to make progress. Primarily, for this fourth-round pick (Vanderbilt, 2014) it has been all about the strike zone: seven walks in 10 2/3 innings which, coupled with 10 hits, can leave you with a season ERA of 5.06.

Single A Lakeland

Who’s hot …

Beau Burrows, RH starter: Absolutely on path to become part of Tigers rotation talk as soon as 2019. In his 10 starts this season: 1.22 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 51 2/3 innings, 40 hits, 56 strikeouts, 10 walks.

Gerson Moreno, RH reliever: Moreno hasn’t allowed a run in his last 10 games, which includes 112/ 3 innings in which Moreno has allowed nine hits, struck out 15, and walked a lone batter. He is 21 years old, goes 6-foot, 175, and was signed out of Yamasa, Dominican Republic.

Dustin Frailey, OF: He was a 19th-round pick last June (Cal-State Bakersfield) and has been one of the few warm bats of late for the Flying Tigers: .326, with an .801 OPS, in 15 games since he joined the team from extended spring training. He’s 5-10, 180, and bats right-handed.

And who’s not …

Zac Shepherd, 3B: It looked last month as if Shepherd had crashed the threshold and was on his way to a rocket ride up the Tigers farm rungs. But what a nosedive: .106 in his last 10 games, .132 in May, for this 6-3, 185-pound, right-handed hitter who is 23 and who was signed out of Sydney, Australia.

Single A West Michigan

Who’s hot …

Jacob Robson, OF: Simply will not chill. Robson is hitting .361 in his last 10 games and .343 (.826 OPS) for the year. He’s an Ontario native, lives in Windsor, bats left-handed, and was an eighth-round snag by the Tigers in last June’s draft (Mississippi State).

Blaise Salter, 1B: Salter, a Michigan State star who was a Tigers pick in 2015 (31st round), has been crushing it for the Whitecaps: .368 in his last 10 games, .333 on the year, with an .897 OPS. He bats left-handed and is a bit of a Goliath at 6-5, .245.

Danny Woodrow, OF: He, too, is one of the fast-cat defenders in West Michigan’s outfield. Woodrow, who is hitting .318 in his last 10 games, bats left-handed and was a 12th-round pick last June from Creighton.

And who’s not …

Daniel Pinero, SS: A frigid May for a ninth-round pick last June (University of Virginia). Pinero, 23, is batting .162 in his last 10 games.

