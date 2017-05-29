Tigers 10, Royals 7
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias (1) and JaCoby Jones
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias (1) and JaCoby Jones (40) celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, May 29, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Tigers won 10-7.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias (1) beats the tag by
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias (1) beats the tag by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to score on a two-run single by Miguel Cabrera during the eighth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a two-run single
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a two-run single during the eighth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos beats the tag
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos beats the tag by Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria to score on a wild pitch during the eighth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria walks
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria walks to the mound after giving up a run on a wild pitch during the eighth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, celebrates as he crosses
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, left, celebrates with
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, left, celebrates with Victor Martinez after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor, foreground,
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor, foreground, reacts on the mound after Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run during the fifth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel walks
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel walks to the dugout after being replaced during the fifth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) talks to starting
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) talks to starting pitcher Jason Hammel (39) before taking him out of the game.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer celebrates in the dugout
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar is tagged out by
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar is tagged out by Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris (44) after getting caught off base during the first inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws during the first inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates as he
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the third inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated by teammates
Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Military servicemen prepare to unfurl a giant American
Military servicemen prepare to unfurl a giant American Flag in honor of Memorial Day.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
A general view as military servicemen prepare to unfurl
A general view as military servicemen prepare to unfurl a giant American Flag in honor of Memorial Day ahead of the game .  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Fans watch a flyover by civilian aircraft before the
Fans watch a flyover by civilian aircraft before the game.  Charlie Riedel, AP
KC outfielder Lorenzo Cain makes a catch in the outfield
KC outfielder Lorenzo Cain makes a catch in the outfield during the first inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris pitches during
Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris pitches during the first inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Miguel Cabrera appeals to the first base umpire for
Miguel Cabrera appeals to the first base umpire for a call as KC catcher Salvador Perez looks on.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Miguel Cabrera bats early in the game.
Miguel Cabrera bats early in the game.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Starting pitcher Daniel Norris.
Starting pitcher Daniel Norris.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
    Kansas City, Mo. — The Tigers weren’t looking for style points and could not care less about aesthetics.

    They came into Kauffman Stadium Monday hunting a victory. And after losing six of the first eight on this three-city trip, they didn’t care how they got it or what it looked like.

    “We understand we aren’t playing good right now,” Miguel Cabrera said, after his two-run single capped a decisive four-run eighth-inning in the Tigers’ 10-7 win over the Kansas City Royals. “But we are professionals and we’ve got to come every day here and play hard and do our job. We did a better job of that today and we’ve got to come tomorrow and try to win again.”

    This game, between the two bottom-dwellers in the American League Central, was mostly a mess. Neither team seemed eager, or capable, of holding a lead. There were 11 walks, two wild pitches and a hit batsman.

    BOX SCORE: Tigers 10, Royals 7

    “I think we came with that mentality today to slow the game down a little,” Cabrera said. “Don’t try to do too much because everybody here wants to get the big hit, wants to score three runs at a time. I think we were pushing too hard.

    “It might not seem like that on the outside, but I feel it in here. I see how hard everybody wants to do it.”

    The pressure valve was released, first with a six-run fifth inning. And then, after the Tigers bullpen — which had been rock solid most of this month — gave back a three-run lead plus one, the offense came right back with the clinching rally in the eighth.

    “The offense perking up, that was the bright spot tonight,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

    The Tigers roughed up their former teammate Joakim Soria in the eighth. He gave up three singles and two walks to the five batters he faced and was booed off the mound by the normally docile Royals faithful.

    Four of those five scored.

    Justin Upton started it off with a single. Alex Presley had an RBI single. Nick Castellanos, who walked, scored on a wild pitch. And, off reliever Matt Strahm, Cabrera ripped a two-run single.

    “If I see anybody in here, or I see myself, not doing everything right — I will let you know,” Cabrera said. “But I see everybody trying hard. Everybody wants to do their job. Baseball is hard and it’s a long season.

    “I’ve got faith. I’ve got a lot of faith that we’re going to come through this hard stretch and we’re going to play good baseball."

    The Tigers trailed 3-0 entering the fifth when, finally, they took advantage of some free bases. In the four-game series against the White Sox, the Tigers were handed 18 free passes (walks and hit batsmen) and not one of them scored.

    Royals starter Jason Hammel, who held the Tigers in check for four innings, walked three in the fifth. All of them scored, plus three others.

    Cabrera walked with the bases loaded for the first run, scoring Presley, who led off with a walk. Royals manager Ned Yost lifted Hammel for left-hander Mike Minor.

    Victor Martinez, who made the final out in the first and third innings with runners in scoring position, ripped a first-pitch double down the line in left scoring Jose Iglesias (who singled) and Alex Avila (who walked).

    J.D. Martinez then cleared the deck with a three-run, 435-foot blast to left field. It was his eighth home run in just 50 at-bats since he came off the disabled list. He had been in a 0-for-18 skid until that swing.

    “That three-run home run by J.D. capped that inning and took some of the pressure off right there,” Ausmus said. “But then we gave the lead right back, so …”

    Shane Greene, who hadn’t allowed a run since May 16, faced four batters in the sixth and got one out. Two runs scored on a bases-loaded walk and sacrifice fly, both against Blaine Hardy.

    “Greeney has been outstanding for us,” Ausmus said. “Quite frankly, he might be our best pitcher out of the bullpen this past month. But I didn’t think he was sharp. It was a tough decision (to go to Hardy) but I ended up going with the lefty-lefty matchup.”

    Hardy ended up walking Alex Gordon to force in a run.

    Then in the seventh, Francisco Rodriguez was tagged for an opposite-field, two-run home by Eric Hosmer.

    “I don’t even know how Hosmer hit it based on where the pitch was,” Ausmus said. “But he hit it well.”

    No harm, no foul.

    The Tigers rallied and the Wilson Brothers (not technically blood related) — Alex Wilson and Justin Wilson — put up zeros in the eighth and ninth innings to lock it down.

    Tigers starter Daniel Norris, again with dynamic stuff, had another outing shortened by a high pitch count. He was at 96 pitches after five innings.

    Were it not for Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, his day would have been a lot better. Merrifield was a single shy of a cycle.

    He homered off Norris in the third. Then he tripled in the second run and scored the third on a single by Jorge Soler in the fourth.

    Merrifield also doubled off Greene and then came up in the seventh needing a single to become the 13th player to hit for the cycle against the Tigers and the first since Gary Matthews on Sept. 13, 2006.

    But he flew out to right.

    Twitter.com: @cmccosky

