Daniel Pinero (Photo: Peter Aiken, Getty Images)

The West Michigan Whitecaps’ 2-1 road win on Sunday night over the Dayton Dragons included a bench-clearing brawl when Whitecaps shortstop Daniel Pinero stepped on the ankle of Dragons outfielder Jose Siri.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Siri stole second base, sliding into the base head-first. As he was getting up, while Siri was still on the ground, Pinero stepped on Siri’s left ankle.

Siri got up and pushed Pinero, inciting the brawl.

During the melee, Whitecaps relief pitcher Eduardo Jimenez threw a ball at Dragons reliever Jesse Stallings, according to the Dayton Daily News and other reports.

Siri and Pinero were the only players ejected.