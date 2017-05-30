Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias tags out the Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield to end the fifth inning in a rundown on a grounder by Alex Gordon at Kauffman Stadium. (Photo: John Sleezer, TNS)

FINAL: ROYALS 1, TIGERS 0

The Tigers got seven innings of one-run baseball from Justin Verlander.

It wasn't enough.

Eric Skoglund, making his Major League debut for the Royals against the Tigers and their former MVP, pitched into the seventh inning and shut down the Tigers offense as he led Kansas City to a 1-0 win.

At one point, Skoglund retired 14 consecutive Tigers hitters. He gave up just two hits, walking one and striking out five over the course of 6.1 innings of work.

Verlander struck out five, gave up six hits and walked just one over seven innings and 116 pitches.

The Tigers best chance to get to Skoglund came in the first inning when they put two men on base. After that, it was lights out for the 24-year-old Florida native.

In the ninth, pinch-hitting Alex Avila struck out swinging, Nick Castellanos grounded out to shortstop and Miguel Cabrera struck out looking as Kelvin Herrera picked up his 12th save of the season.

Tomorrow's matchup: Matthew Boyd (2-5, 5.40) vs. Ian Kennedy (0-4, 4.43)

Bottom 8th: Royals 1, Tigers 0

Lorenzo Cain drilled a two-out double to the wall in left center off of Tigers reliever Alex Wilson. But Wilson was able to keep the Tigers deficit to one-run by getting Eric Hosmer to ground out to second to end the inning.

Alcides Escobar grounded out back to the mound and Mike Moustakas struck out swinging to start the inning.

Top 8th: Royals 1, Tigers 0

Jose Iglesias was able to drop the Tigers third hit of the night into right field with two outs but was picked off trying to steal second base as the Tigers have just three outs left to play with in a 1-0 ballgame.

John Hicks grounded out to third and pinch-hitting Mikie Mahtook struck out looking to start the inning against new Royals reliever Mike Minor.

Bottom 7th: Royals 1, Tigers 0

Jorge Bonifacio got things started with a leadoff single to right field, but Justin Verlander was able to settle in and get the next three outs without issue to give himself a chance to pick up a win if the Tigers can put a couple runs on the board in the eighth.

Brandon Moss struck out looking, Whit Merrifield flew out to right field and Alex Gordon flew out to right center.

Verlander's night will be done. He's thrown 116 pitches.

Top 7th: Royals 1, Tigers 0

Victor Martinez flew out to left field to leadoff the inning and that was the end of the line for Eric Skoglund, who left his Major League debut having thrown 90 pitches and retiring 17 of the last 18 Tigers hitters he faced.

Peter Moylan picked up where the young gun left off, striking out J.D. Martinez and Justin Upton to get out of the inning.

Bottom 6th: Royals 1, Tigers 0

Alcides Escobar singled through the left side of the infield and Mike Moustakas followed with a single back through the middle of the diamond. Justin Verlander was able to bounce back, getting Lorenzo Cain to ground into a double play. But Eric Hosmer was able to break open the scoring with a single to center field that scored Escobar from third and gave the Royals a 1-0 lead.

Top 6th: Tigers 0, Royals 0

Dixon Machado became the first Tiger to reach base in 14 at-bats against Royals rookie Eric Skoglund with a one-out single back through the middle of the infield. Nothing came of the hit, though, as Nick Castellanos lined out to third base and Miguel Cabrera grounded out to shortstop to end the inning.

Skoglund's pitch count is up to 83. I'm not sure how much of a leash he has going forward in his MLB debut.

Jose Iglesias popped out to second to leadoff the inning.

Bottom 5th: Tigers 0, Royals 0

Whit Merrifield continues to be a pain in the Tigers side after picking up a two-out infield single. Merrifield proceeded to steal second base to give Kansas City a valuable man in scoring position. Justin Verlander kept his cool, though, getting Alex Gordon to ground out to third to get out of the inning.

Merrifield now has the longest active hit streak in MLB at 15 games.

Jorge Bonficacio struck out looking and Brandon Moss struck out swinging to start the inning.

Top 5th: Tigers 0, Royals 0

Justin Upton flew out to left, John Hicks grounded out to third and Jacoby Jones struck out swinging as Eric Skoglund has now retired 13 consecutive hitters in his first career start.

Bottom 4th: Tigers 0, Royals 0

Lorenzo Cain flew out to right field, Eric Hosmer grounded out to third and Salvador Perez grounded out to shortstop as Justin Verlander continues to put up zeros.

Verlander has thrown 56 pitches.

Top 4th: Tigers 0, Royals 0

Eric Skoglund is cruising right along in his first career start after a third consecutive perfect inning that brings his total number of consecutive hitters retired to 10.

Miguel Cabrera struck out swinging, Victor Martinez grounded out to second and J.D. Martinez flew out to right field.

Skoglund has thrown 52 pitches.

Bottom 3rd: Tigers 0, Royals 0

Whit Merrifield won a 12-pitch battle with Justin Verlander to draw a leadoff walk, but the Tigers veteran was able to bounce back and get the next three outs with no issue.

Alex Gordon flew out to center field, Alcides Escobar did the same and Mike Moustakas grounded out to first to end the inning.

Top 3rd: Tigers 0, Royals 0

Jose Iglesias fouled out behind the bag at first base, Dixon Machado popped out to second and Nick Castellanos flew out to right field as the Tigers went down in order for the second consecutive inning against rookie Kansas City pitcher Eric Skoglund.

Bottom 2nd: Tigers 0, Royals 0

Jorge Bonifacio doubled off the left field wall with two outs for the Royals first hit of the game, but Justin Verlander bounced back to strike out Brandon Moss to get out of the frame.

Eric Hosmer grounded out to second and Salvador Perez grounded out to shortstop to start the inning.

Top 2nd: Tigers 0, Royals 0

Justin Upton flew out to right field, John Hicks struck out swinging and Jacoby Jones struck out swinging as the Tigers went down in order in the second inning.

Bottom 1st: Tigers 0, Royals 0

Alcides Escobar struck out swinging, Mike Moustakas grounded out to second and Lorenzo Cain flew out to right field as Justin Verlander used just nine pitches to get through the opening frame.

Top 1st: Tigers 0, Royals 0

Miguel Cabrera worked a two-out walk and Victor Martinez followed with a single through the right side of the infield, but J.D. Martinez struck out swinging on a ball in the dirt.

Dixon Machado grounded out to third and Nick Castellanos flew out to right field to start the game against Royals starter Eric Skoglund, who is making his Major League debut tonight.

TIGERS AT ROYALS

First pitch: 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 24-27, fourth place in the American League Central, four games behind the Twins. The Royals are 21-29, fifth place in the AL Central, 6.5 games behind the Twins.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Dixon Machado, 2B

2. Nick Castellanos, 3B

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Justin Upton, LF

7. John Hicks, C

8. JaCoby Jones, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Justin Verlaner, RHP

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Alcides Escobar, SS

2. Mike Moustakas, 3B

3. Lorenzo Cain, CF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Jorge Bonifacio, RF

7. Brandon Moss, DH

8. Whit Merrifield. 2B

9. Alex Gordon, LF

SP: Eric Skoglund, LHP