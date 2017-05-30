Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander has more victories against the Royals (22) than any other team he's faced. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers have an opportunity to salvage at least part of a miserable road trip.

After dropping three of four in back-to-back series to the Astros and White Sox, the Tigers are in position to, at minimum, win their series with the Royals with a victory Tuesday night.

The matchups appears to be in the Tigers' favor.

Justin Verlander (4-3, 4.87 ERA) gets the start for the Tigers. After giving up three home runs in 5.2 innings in his last start against the Astros, Verlander faces the team he owns more victories (22) against than any other.

The Tigers face lefty Eric Skoglund, who's making his major league debut about compiling a 4.53 ERA at Triple-A Omaha.

TIGERS AT ROYALS

First pitch: 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 24-27, fourth place in the American League Central, four games behind the Twins. The Royals are 21-29, fifth place in the AL Central, 6.5 games behind the Twins.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Dixon Machado, 2B

2. Nick Castellanos, 3B

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Justin Upton, LF

7. John Hicks, C

8. JaCoby Jones, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Justin Verlaner, RHP

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Alcides Escobar, SS

2. Mike Moustakas, 3B

3. Lorenzo Cain, CF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Jorge Bonifacio, RF

7. Brandon Moss, DH

8. Whit Merrifield. 2B

9. Alex Gordon, LF

SP: Eric Skoglund, LHP