Tigers 10, Royals 7
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias (1) and JaCoby Jones
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias (1) and JaCoby Jones (40) celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, May 29, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Tigers won 10-7.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias (1) beats the tag by
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias (1) beats the tag by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to score on a two-run single by Miguel Cabrera during the eighth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a two-run single
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a two-run single during the eighth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos beats the tag
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos beats the tag by Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria to score on a wild pitch during the eighth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria walks
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria walks to the mound after giving up a run on a wild pitch during the eighth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, celebrates as he crosses
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, left, celebrates with
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, left, celebrates with Victor Martinez after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor, foreground,
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor, foreground, reacts on the mound after Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run during the fifth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel walks
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel walks to the dugout after being replaced during the fifth inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) talks to starting
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) talks to starting pitcher Jason Hammel (39) before taking him out of the game.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer celebrates in the dugout
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar is tagged out by
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar is tagged out by Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris (44) after getting caught off base during the first inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws during the first inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates as he
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the third inning.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated by teammates
Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Military servicemen prepare to unfurl a giant American
Military servicemen prepare to unfurl a giant American Flag in honor of Memorial Day.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
A general view as military servicemen prepare to unfurl
A general view as military servicemen prepare to unfurl a giant American Flag in honor of Memorial Day ahead of the game .  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Fans watch a flyover by civilian aircraft before the
Fans watch a flyover by civilian aircraft before the game.  Charlie Riedel, AP
KC outfielder Lorenzo Cain makes a catch in the outfield
KC outfielder Lorenzo Cain makes a catch in the outfield during the first inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris pitches during
Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris pitches during the first inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Miguel Cabrera appeals to the first base umpire for
Miguel Cabrera appeals to the first base umpire for a call as KC catcher Salvador Perez looks on.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Miguel Cabrera bats early in the game.
Miguel Cabrera bats early in the game.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Starting pitcher Daniel Norris.
Starting pitcher Daniel Norris.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
    Kanas City, Mo. — The television cameras might have caught reliever Shane Greene in an animated moment Monday, but it wasn’t anything Tigers manager Brad Ausmus hadn’t seen before.

    “Shane gets emotional,” Ausmus said. “He vents all the time in the dugout.”

    Ausmus faced a tough decision in the sixth inning of the Tigers 10-7 win over the Royals. Greene, who has been as reliable as any pitcher in the bullpen, was summoned to start the bottom of the sixth inning with the Tigers up 6-3.

    He hadn’t given up a run since May 16 and only three runs all season. But three of the four batters he faced reached Monday. With the bases loaded and left-handed hitting Alex Gordon up, Ausmus decided to use left-hander Blaine Hardy.

    Greene clearly was peeved, but he handed the ball to Ausmus on the mound and walked off without a word.

    “He just handed me the ball,” Ausmus said. “He’s emotional. He gets animated at times. But he just gave me the ball, that’s it.”

    Truth is, Ausmus was on the fence about making that move.

    “Greeney has been outstanding for us,” Ausmus said. “Quite frankly, he might be our best pitcher out of the bullpen this past month. But I didn’t think he was sharp. It was a tough decision (to go to Hardy) but I ended up going with the lefty-lefty matchup.

    “I felt it was a crucial moment in the game. But looking back, there’s a good chance maybe Greene could get out of it, too. I just liked the lefty-lefty matchup at that point.”

    Hardy ended up walking Gordon to force in a run. A second run scored on a sacrifice fly before he got out of the inning.

    “It was a tough call,” Ausmus said. “Greene’s been so good, I was caught between seeing if he could fight through it or going with Blaine and the lefty-lefty matchup.”

    His decision to use Francisco Rodriguez in the seventh was almost premeditated.

    “I was going to use Frankie today in that situation, anyway,” he said. “I wasn’t forced into it by (the sixth inning). Even if Greene got through that inning, Frankie was going to get the next inning.”

    Three reasons for that: Rodriguez has been showing signs of coming around. The Tigers need to find out if he can be a late-inning option. And he hadn’t pitched in eight days; he needed to work.

    “Normally, guys like him are more effective when the game is on the line,” Ausmus said. “We have to find out if he can pitch with the game on the line.”

    Rodriguez gave up a two-run home run to Eric Hosmer that put the Royals up 7-6, and the jury is still out.

    In a perfect world, starter Daniel Norris would have at least worked through the sixth and the bridge to the Wilsons would have been shorter. Despite a biting slider and a change-up that was baffling the Royals, he was at 96 pitches through five.

    “He was averaging 20 pitches an inning,” Ausmus said. “There was no way he was coming out for the sixth. Even if he has a good inning, he’s at 110 pitches. I didn’t want to get a couple of men on base and then have to bring somebody in with traffic.”

    The offense — with a four-run eighth inning — relegated all that drama a mere side plot.

    Twitter.com: @cmccosky

