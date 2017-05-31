Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd (Photo: Paul Beaty, Associated Press)

The Tigers wrap up their three-game series with the Royals on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium (8:15, FSD/97.1). Follow all the action here throughout the night.

Tigers at Royals

First pitch: 8:15 Wednesday, Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV/radio: FSD, 97.1

Records:

The Tigers are 24-28, in fourth place and four games behind the first-place Indians in the AL Central. The Royals are 22-29, in fifth and 5.5 games back of the Indians.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Andrew Romine, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Justin Upton, LF

7. Nick Castellanos, 3B

8. Alex Presley, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

Matthew Boyd, SP

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Alcides Escobar, SS

2. Lorenzo Cain, CF

3. Eric Hosmer, 1B

4. Salvador Perez, DH

5. Jorge Bonifacio, RF

6. Whit Merrifield, 2B

7. Cheslor Cuthbert, 3B

8. Drew Butera, C

9. Alex Gordon, LF

Ian Kennedy, SP