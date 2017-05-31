Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias throws out Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar during the first inning. (Photo: Orlin Wagner, AP)

Bottom 3rd: Tigers 5, Royals 3

Once again, Matthew Boyd retired the Royals without surrendering a run.

Eric Hosmer led things off with a single to left field and Salvador Perez promptly flew out to left. Jorge Bonifacio flew out to center for the second out and Whit Merrifield flew out to deep right field.

Top 3rd: Tigers 5, Royals 3

Ian Kennedy struggled with his command in the third.

Jose Iglesias kicked off the inning with a ground out to third base. Andrew Romine then drew and eight-pitch walk. Alex Avila struck out swinging on a full-count pitch. Miguel Cabrera also worked a full count, but drew a two-out walk. Victor Martinez followed suit on five pitches to load the bases.

J.D. Martinez smacked a double into right field, driving in Romine and Cabrera to tie the game. Justin Upton also doubled to left center, plating J.D. and Victor. Nick Castellanos reached on an infield error, moving Upton to third.

Upton was forced to leave the game with the injury and replaced by Mikie Mahtook. Alex Presley struck out swinging to end the lengthy third.

Bottom 2nd: Royals 3, Tigers 1

Matthew Boyd got a much-needed quick inning.

Alex Gordon grounded out to second, bringing up the top of the order with one out. Alcides Escobar got ahead 3-0, but eventually flew to left field on a full-count pitch. Lorenzo Cain flew out to end the second.

Top 2nd: Royals 3, Tigers 1

The Tigers finally scored their first run of the series on a Victor Martinez home run to start the second inning. His bomb to right field was his fifth on the season and provided a much-needed run.

Two batters later, Justin Upton lined a double into left field, but would advance no further.

J.D. Martinez lined out to center for the inning's first out. Nick Castellanos' struggles continues with a strikeout swinging for out No. 2 and Alex Presley grounded out to second.

Bottom 1st: Royals 3, Tigers 0

In need of a quality start, Matthew Boyd was roughed up a bit in the first.

Alcides Escobar grounded to Jose Iglesias for the first out. Lorenzo Cain then recorded the game's first hit with a double to left field. Eric Hosmer followed that up by reaching base on an infield single. Salvador Perez lined a single into center, scoring Escobar from third.

Jorge Bonifacio became the second out of the inning, grounding out to Miguel Cabrera, but moving both runners into scoring position at second and third. Whit Merrifield walked to load the bases with two outs and then Cheslor Cuthbert singled to right, driving in Hosmer and Perez.

Drew Butera ended the lengthy inning with a swinging strikeout.

Top 1st: Tigers 0, Royals 0

After scoring no runs on Tuesday, the Tigers needed to put something together early to gain momentum against Ian Kennedy.

Andrew Romine couldn't lead the game off with anything productive, though, striking out swinging. Then, on a 3-2 count, Alex Avila grounded out to first base. Miguel Cabrera was first pitch swinging to end the inning, flying out to right field.

The Tigers wrap up their three-game series with the Royals on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium (8:15, FSD/97.1). Follow all the action here throughout the night.

Tigers at Royals

First pitch: 8:15 Wednesday, Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV/radio: FSD, 97.1

Records:

The Tigers are 24-28, in fourth place and four games behind the first-place Indians in the AL Central. The Royals are 22-29, in fifth and 5.5 games back of the Indians.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Andrew Romine, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Victor Martinez, DH

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Justin Upton, LF

7. Nick Castellanos, 3B

8. Alex Presley, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

Matthew Boyd, SP

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Alcides Escobar, SS

2. Lorenzo Cain, CF

3. Eric Hosmer, 1B

4. Salvador Perez, DH

5. Jorge Bonifacio, RF

6. Whit Merrifield, 2B

7. Cheslor Cuthbert, 3B

8. Drew Butera, C

9. Alex Gordon, LF

Ian Kennedy, SP