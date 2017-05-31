Tigers 6, Royals 5
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd attempts
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd attempts to throw out Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer on an infield hit during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on May 31, 2017.  Orlin Wagner, AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy winds
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy winds up during the first inning.  Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd delivers
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning.  Orlin Wagner, AP
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain doubles off Detroit
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain doubles off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd during the first inning.  Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias throws out Kansas
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias throws out Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar during the first inning.  Orlin Wagner, AP
Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera, right, hands
Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera, right, hands a new ball to starting pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) during the third inning.  Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) and Andrew Romine
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) and Andrew Romine (17) celebrate after scoring on a double by J.D. Martinez during the third inning.  Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez is congratulated after
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez is congratulated after scoring on a double by Justin Upton during the third inning.  Orlin Wagner, AP
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield commits
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield commits an error on a grounder by Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos during the third inning.  Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton (8) talks with head athletic
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton (8) talks with head athletic trainer Kevin Rand before leaving the baseball game against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning.  Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, right, takes the
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, right, takes the ball from starting pitcher Matthew Boyd during the fourth inning.  Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers second baseman Andrew Romine (17) tags
Detroit Tigers second baseman Andrew Romine (17) tags out Kansas City Royals Alcides Escobar (2) during the fourth inning.  Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson delivers
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the ninth inning.  Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez, left, and
Detroit Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez, left, and relief pitcher Justin Wilson celebrate following the Tigers' win.  Orlin Wagner, AP
    Kansas City, Mo. – Sometimes you just need to keep kicking at the door. Sooner or later, it’s bound to open.

    The Tigers, shutout three times on this road trip and four times this month, found themselves in a fast 3-0 hole against the Royals Wednesday night. Given how poorly they swung the bats off rookie Eric Skoglund in his big-league debut Tuesday, the deficit looked daunting against veteran Ian Kennedy.

    Then Victor Martinez slashed a line-drive home run into the right field seats in the second inning. Kennedy lost his command of the strike zone and walked the bases loaded in the third. J.D. Martinez and Justin Upton cashed in with two-run doubles and the door was ajar.

    Just like that, the Tigers were up 5-3 and on their way home with a 6-5 win in the series finale against the Royals on Wednesday.

    BOX SCORE: Tigers 6, Royals 5

    Alex Avila blasted an opposite-field home run in the fourth inning off reliever Seth Maness. It was his seventh homer of the season, in 97 at-bats. He had seven in 169 at-bats all last season.

    As soon as it opened, though, the door closed again. The Tigers mustered just one hit over the final four innings.

    But the Tigers bullpen made the skinny lead hold up.

    The Royals made it 6-5, scratching a run off Alex Wilson in the eighth inning. With two outs, Jorge Bonifacio singled and went to third on a base hit by Whit Merrifield. Wilson got two strikes on Cheslor Cuthbert, but bounced a pitch that got away from Avila far enough for Bonifacio to score.

    Closer Justin Wilson gave up a one-out single to Alex Gordon in the ninth, then struck out Alcides Escobar and got Lorenzo Cain to pop to short to end it.

    Nobody will be happier to see May end than Tigers starter Matthew Boyd. It’s been brutal. Wednesday was his six start in the month. He came in 0-4 with a 6.92 ERA and 2.0 WHIP. Opponents were hitting .362 with a .560 slugging percentage and .970 OPS.

    More of the same. He gave up three runs and four hits in the first inning — an RBI single by Salvador Perez and a two-run, two-out single by Cuthbert.

    After the Tigers rallied for six unanswered runs, Boyd gave another back in the bottom of the fourth. Cuthbert led off with a double and got to third on a long fly out by Drew Butera. Boyd looked like he’d work out of the jam when Avila made a terrific catch on low foul pop-up for the second out.

    But he threw a first-pitch change-up to Escobar and it was ripped into center to score Cuthbert, ending Boyd’s night.

    In his last four starts, Boyd has been tagged for 18 runs and 36 hits in 16 innings.

    Right-hander Warwick Saupold calmed things immediately. Avila threw out Escobar trying to steal to end the fourth, and then Saupold, with his hard sinker, got eight straight ground-ball outs.

    Escobar ended the streak with a two-out single in the seventh. Still, it was three innings of shutdown work by Saupold.

    There was some troubling news for the Tigers, though.

    Upton had to leave the game after he helped jump-start the Tigers’ slumbering offense with doubles in the second and third innings – the second one plating two runs in a four-run outburst.

    But he pulled up lame running to third base on a ground ball by Nick Castellanos that was booted by Merrifield at second base.

    Upton left the game at that point. The Tigers announced he had a mild strain in his right quad.

    He was replaced by Mikie Mahtook.

    Twitter @cmccosky

