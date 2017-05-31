The Detroit Tigers' Alex Avila (31) is congratulated by third base coach Dave Clark on a solo home run in the fourth inning (Photo: John Sleezer / Tribune News Service)

Kansas City, Mo. – Sometimes you just need to keep kicking at the door. Sooner or later, it’s bound to open.

The Tigers, shutout three times on this road trip and four times this month, found themselves in a fast 3-0 hole against the Royals Wednesday night. Given how poorly they swung the bats off rookie Eric Skoglund in his big-league debut Tuesday, the deficit looked daunting against veteran Ian Kennedy.

Then Victor Martinez slashed a line-drive home run into the right field seats in the second inning. Kennedy lost his command of the strike zone and walked the bases loaded in the third. J.D. Martinez and Justin Upton cashed in with two-run doubles and the door was ajar.

Just like that, the Tigers were up 5-3 and on their way home with a 6-5 win in the series finale against the Royals on Wednesday.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 6, Royals 5

Alex Avila blasted an opposite-field home run in the fourth inning off reliever Seth Maness. It was his seventh homer of the season, in 97 at-bats. He had seven in 169 at-bats all last season.

As soon as it opened, though, the door closed again. The Tigers mustered just one hit over the final four innings.

But the Tigers bullpen made the skinny lead hold up.

The Royals made it 6-5, scratching a run off Alex Wilson in the eighth inning. With two outs, Jorge Bonifacio singled and went to third on a base hit by Whit Merrifield. Wilson got two strikes on Cheslor Cuthbert, but bounced a pitch that got away from Avila far enough for Bonifacio to score.

Closer Justin Wilson gave up a one-out single to Alex Gordon in the ninth, then struck out Alcides Escobar and got Lorenzo Cain to pop to short to end it.

Nobody will be happier to see May end than Tigers starter Matthew Boyd. It’s been brutal. Wednesday was his six start in the month. He came in 0-4 with a 6.92 ERA and 2.0 WHIP. Opponents were hitting .362 with a .560 slugging percentage and .970 OPS.

More of the same. He gave up three runs and four hits in the first inning — an RBI single by Salvador Perez and a two-run, two-out single by Cuthbert.

After the Tigers rallied for six unanswered runs, Boyd gave another back in the bottom of the fourth. Cuthbert led off with a double and got to third on a long fly out by Drew Butera. Boyd looked like he’d work out of the jam when Avila made a terrific catch on low foul pop-up for the second out.

But he threw a first-pitch change-up to Escobar and it was ripped into center to score Cuthbert, ending Boyd’s night.

In his last four starts, Boyd has been tagged for 18 runs and 36 hits in 16 innings.

Right-hander Warwick Saupold calmed things immediately. Avila threw out Escobar trying to steal to end the fourth, and then Saupold, with his hard sinker, got eight straight ground-ball outs.

Escobar ended the streak with a two-out single in the seventh. Still, it was three innings of shutdown work by Saupold.

There was some troubling news for the Tigers, though.

Upton had to leave the game after he helped jump-start the Tigers’ slumbering offense with doubles in the second and third innings – the second one plating two runs in a four-run outburst.

But he pulled up lame running to third base on a ground ball by Nick Castellanos that was booted by Merrifield at second base.

Upton left the game at that point. The Tigers announced he had a mild strain in his right quad.

He was replaced by Mikie Mahtook.

Twitter @cmccosky