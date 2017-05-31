Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton (Photo: Eric Christian Smith, AP)



Kansas City, Mo. – So it goes for the Tigers these days.

Justin Upton helped jump-start the Tigers’ slumbering offense Wednesday, ripping doubles in the second and third innings – the second one plating two runs in a four-run outburst.

But he pulled up lame running to third base on a ground ball by Nick Castellanos that was booted by second baseman Whit Merrifield.

Upton left the game at that point. The Tigers announced he had a mild strain in his right quad.

He was replaced by Mikie Mahtook.

The Tigers had come back from a 3-0 first-inning hole and were leading 5-3 after three innings.



