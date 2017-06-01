Tigers catcher/first baseman Alex Avila has seven home runs in just 99 at-bats this season. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

There could be myriad reasons why the Tigers are struggling this season.

The Tigers have had their share of injuries — J.D. Martinez missed the first month and a half of the season with a sprained Lisfranc ligament, and second baseman Ian Kinsler and catcher James McCann are both shelved on the disabled list, to name a few — and they’ve had to shuffle the bullpen after Francisco Rodriguez’s struggles. A few (but, maybe, only a few?) might even point to the Tigers’ schedule last month as a reason.

But, the Tigers are underperforming, and while it may be no more apparent than in the standings — 25-28, third place in the American League Central, and ninth in line for an AL wild-card spot — it’s also reflected in CBS Sports’ ranking of the top 100 players, released Thursday.

The monthly rankings, CBS Sports emphasizes, are based solely on the season’s first two months. That’s why the Tigers have just two, and none cracking the top half of the list: Right-hander Michael Fulmer at No. 73, and catcher/first baseman Alex Avila at No. 51.

Not on the list: Martinez, Miguel Cabrera, Justin Verlander, Justin Upton. That’s a lot of star power.

Fulmer’s inclusion comes as little surprise to Dayn Perry of CBS Sports (“The 2016 AL Rookie of the Year is at it again in 2017,” he writes), while he says of Avila, hitting .313 with a 1.029 OPS, including seven home runs in just 99 at-bats: “Thanks in part to some swing changes, the veteran catcher (and now part-time first baseman) has absolutely crushed the ball thus far.”

Ahead of Avila are a few familiar names from the Tigers not-too-distant past, including White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia (No. 43), who Perry writes “is on his way to a major breakout season,” hitting .332 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs. He’s in his fifth season in Chicago after a 2013 midseason trade from Detroit that brought Jose Iglesias to the Tigers.

Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who Cincinnati acquired from Detroit in 2014 as part of the Alfredo Simon trade, is at No. 40, as “one of MLB’s most pleasant surprises thus far in 2017," Perry writes. "He’s on pace for a 30-homer season.”

Left-hander Robbie Ray, part of the 2014 three-team trade that brought Shane Greene to Detroit, checks in at No. 32 with the Diamondbacks.

"Ray’s now pitched to a 3.00 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 69 innings,” Perry writes. “This season, the results are matching the stuff.”

Garcia, Suarez and Ray are all 25 years old.

But, the season is still young. As Perry writes, he “paid no heed to what may or may not be sustainable. Some of the names will be very much at home among the game’s best, while others belong to players who have solidly over-performed or are just establishing themselves as premium performers.”

So, these rankings could look much different next month. The Tigers better hope so.