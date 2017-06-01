Detroit Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos has made 11 errors this season. (Photo: Paul Beaty, Associated Press)

Kansas City, Mo. — Nick Castellanos is only in his fourth full season in the big leagues, but he has a lot of the nuances of professional baseball figured out. He knew, for example, that reporters were going to be looking for him before the game Wednesday.

His batting average has been plummeting this month and he made a couple of shaky defensive plays Tuesday night, though he didn't commit an error.

“It’s all part of it,” he said, when asked if he was tired of answering questions about his defense. “Every temporary struggle somebody goes through, you guys have to write about it.”

That he called it a “temporary struggle” tells you a lot about his mindset. He’s going to grind his way through this stretch, just like he did when he was scuffling in 2015.

“For sure,” he said. “When I come out of this, it just makes me stronger than before in all aspects,” he said.

Castellanos’ batting average has fallen from .259 on May 9 to .208. In that span, he’s hitting .127 (9-for 71) with one extra base hit (a home run) and four RBIs. That, despite having one of the top hard-hit rates in the American League.

He hit three balls hard in an 0-for-4 night Tuesday.

“It is what it is,” he said. “How many times have you guys asked me when I am going to start finding green (balls falling)? If all these balls I hit hard fell, you guys aren’t talking to me right now. No one cares about the process; they just care about results.”

The defense, though, is seemingly a true regression. He has already made two more errors this season (11) than he made all of last season (9). He admits, the offensive frustrations are coming with him onto the field at times.

“It’s all connected, man,” he said. “We’re all human. We’re not robots … You just want to play well. So if you are not getting it done offensively, you can put more pressure on yourself defensively — or vice versa.

“It’s just a matter of letting yourself play instead of trying to play.”

Arm issue

Castellanos didn’t commit an error Tuesday, but he made a couple wide throws that Miguel Cabrera stretched and caught at first, and he didn’t charge a ground ball by speedy Whit Merrifield hard enough and his throw to first was late.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with his arm,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He needs to be more consistent defensively, I will say that. But there is nothing wrong with his arm.”

Castellanos, who did long-toss with Ian Kinsler before the game, said his arm was fine physically.

“I’m fine,” he said.

Around the horn

Speaking of Kinsler (hamstring), Ausmus said he was on track to return from the disabled list Tuesday. “I would be shocked if he wasn’t,” he said. Kinsler was expected to begin running Thursday.

…The Tigers played their 31st road game of the season Wednesday. They and the Mariners have played the most road games in the league.

