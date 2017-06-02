Jim Harbaugh and Michigan have opted to split staffs as they did on Friday, the first day Harbaugh and crew worked camps, first in Macon, Georgia, and then at the “Light Up the Land” camp at John Carroll University in suburban Cleveland. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

University Heights, Ohio — The last two summers, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff worked at a tireless pace, zipping around the country — and out of the country last year — working as many high school football camps as possible.

But a new NCAA rule is limiting coaches to 10 days of camps in June and July, the camps must be on a college campus, and a visiting school cannot host.

So Michigan has opted to split staffs as it did on Friday, the first day Harbaugh and crew worked camps, first in Macon, Georgia, and then at the “Light Up the Land” camp at John Carroll University in suburban Cleveland.

“It’s whatever,” Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison said Friday night of the 10-day limit. “We don’t have anything we can do about it. If 10 days is what they want us to do, that’s what we’ll do. We’ll do the best job we can do in 10 days.

“We’ll be splitting our staff. It’s about getting the Michigan name out there and everybody see how we coach. We’re proud of that. We want everybody to see that.”

Offensive coordinator Tim Drevno, pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton, offensive line/tight ends coach Greg Frey and defensive backs coach Mike Zordich also worked the camp with Harbaugh, who posed for photographs and signed autographs for fans before the camp.

Rick Finotti, formerly a Michigan analyst and now the John Carroll head coach, said there were about 210 high school players in attendance.

“Rick’s the best, and he’s done a great job,” Mattison said. “It’s so good to see him at a place he really likes.”

Northeast Ohio has always been fertile recruiting ground.

“Cleveland’s always been so good to us,” Mattison said. “When you think about (former linebacker) Ben Gedeon, (former offensive lineman Kyle) Kalis, Desmond (Howard) and Elvis (Grbac), you could go on and on — I’m missing a whole bunch of guys. Cleveland’s been a great area, and it’s great to have our staff be here. You can tell they appreciate it. They’re Michigan people here.”

All the coaches introduced themselves to the campers, and Harbaugh took a moment to acknowledge the perfect weather.

“If I may, can we have a better night for football than this?” he said to the players. “It’s unbelievable.”

Later, he reminded the players that the camp is not a game and not a scrimmage.

“We’re out here to have fun,” he said.

Michigan’s camp schedule (subject to change)

June 2 – Mercer University, Macon, Georgia, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

John Carroll University, Cleveland, 7-10 p.m.

June 3 – Bowie State, Bowie, Maryland, 3-6 p.m.

Sam Houston State, Huntsville, Texas, noon-3 p.m.

June 4 – Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia, 2-5 p.m.

Valdosta State, Valdosta, Georgia, 3-5 p.m.

Incarnate World/Mary Hardin-Baylor, San Antonio, 1-7 p.m.

June 5 – Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida, 4:30-8 p.m.

June 9 – Tennessee State University, Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

LaGrange College, LaGrange, Georgia, 9 a.m.-noon

June 10 – University of San Diego, San Diego, 3-6:15 p.m.

Sacred Heart, Fairfield, Connwcticut, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

June 11 – USC, Los Angeles, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

UCLA, Los Angeles, 3-7 p.m.

Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C., 2-5 p.m.