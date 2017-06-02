J.D. Martinez would likely be one of the prime trade candidates if the Tigers became sellers at the July 31 trade deadline. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers are 3.5 games back in the AL Central and wild card, and a favorable June-July schedule awaits. But don't get your hopes up, SI.com's Jay Jaffe says.

The team will likely be sellers at the July 31 trade deadline, he predicts. The full story is here.

Jaffe harkens to Tigers GM Al Avila's winter edict to cut team payroll, but player salaries are more ($199.76 million) this season than 2016 ($198.6 million).

Jaffe writes, "..the Tigers are not far from a postseason spot, but having vowed to get under the luxury tax threshold for next year — something that's made even harder by the long-term deals of first baseman Miguel Cabrera (eight years and $248 million, through 2023) and pitcher Jordan Zimmermann (five years and $110 million through '20) that push their tax base even higher — the likelihood is that they will become sellers."

He speculates pending free-agent J.D. Martinez (.271/.405/.712) is likely to bolt, as is second baseman Ian Kinsler, who has a "dirt-cheap" $10 million option and $5 million buyout next year. DH Victor Martinez could also be on the block if the Tigers are willing to absorb some of the $18 million he is making through next season.

Of course, closer Francisco Rodriguez and right-hander Anibal Sanchez are as good as gone if the Tigers can find any takers, Jaffe says.