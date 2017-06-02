Detroit Tigers' John Hicks, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox with Justin Upton (8) in the third inning. (Photo: Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Detroit — So, of course, the team in a funk about its hitting, and its overall baseball pedigree following a tough May, comes home to Comerica Park for some love and a few reassuring hugs.

And it seemed for much of Friday night at Comerica Park as if that was all the tonic the Tigers needed.

They smashed 18 hits, three of which were home runs, seven of which were doubles, topped by a pair of triples in a 15-5 mauling of the White Sox that might have made the Tigers believe June will indeed be their time for a turnaround.

On a night he slammed a homer deep to left-center field, steered a triple off the right-field fence, and ripped a double up the left-center gap, J.D. Martinez came to bat in the eighth with a chance to become the Tigers’ first cycle hitter since Carlos Guillen did it Aug. 1, 2006.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 15, White Sox 5

Martinez, though, is hitting the ball hard and far during most at-bats and in the eighth, his lone crack at getting a historic hit, he flied to right field.

It was all gravy, of course, for Martinez, as well as for a Tigers team that punished a string of White Sox pitchers, beginning with Derek Holland, who never made it out of the third.

John Hicks hit a sky-brushing, two-run homer just inside the left-field foul pole in the fourth. Mikie Mahtook an inning earlier had hit a stunning, long-distance drive — 448 feet — into the left-center field stands.

Mahtook added a double and a single on a three-hit night. Jose Iglesias, who has been turning up the thermometer of late, had three singles, a walk, and scored four runs. Miguel Cabrera had a pair of doubles and a single, as well as a sacrifice fly, good for a four-RBI night that suggested he is headed for a typically torrid summer.

Thanking his mates very much for the generous help, Tigers starter Michael Fulmer got a rare taste of what it feels like to pitch with a big lead.

He wasn’t as sharp as is customary for one of the big leagues’ best young right-handers. But after some brutal losses when Tigers bats seemed to have been kidnapped by opposing pitchers he was due for a cushion and an easy victory.

Fulmer went seven innings, threw 103 pitches, allowed seven hits and five runs, with five strikeouts and a walk.

It looked for the first 2 2/3 innings as if he might pull a Justin Verlander and begin a no-hit watch. He was brilliant, throwing but 19 pitches in the first two innings while pitching to the minimum half-dozen White Sox batters.

But with two out in the third, the Sox scored. And then they added three runs in the fifth, and another in the seventh for an uncharacteristic Fulmer five-run night.

It was statistical puffery as far as Fulmer and the Tigers were concerned. He ran his record to 6-3 on a 79-degree night when the Tigers looked as if they wanted forgiveness for a lousy 11-game trip during which they went 4-7.

Arcenio Leon and Blaine Hardy finished once Fulmer had departed, working the final two innings, which coupled with Thursday’s off day, gives manager Brad Ausmus’ bullpen a decent breather heading into Saturday’s rematch (4:10 p.m.) when Jordan Zimmermann will start for Detroit.

Lynn.henning@detroittigers.com

Twitter.com/Lynn_Henning