Detroit — These are not Miguel Cabrera-like numbers. Not in any category.

Batting average: .260 heading into Friday night’s Tigers-White Sox game at Comerica Park (60 points beneath his career number). On-base percentage: .372 (26 points below the norm). Slugging percentage: .411 (.559 for his 15 years in the big leagues), as well as OPS: .783 (nearly 200 points beneath his big-league clip of .958).

He has averaged 34 home runs a season and Friday owned all of five homers for 2017. He has slammed 40 doubles, on balance, each year but his Friday number was seven.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was asked Friday if Cabrera, who sometimes has been quiet about injuries or refused to mention their effects, might be dealing with something undisclosed.

“Right now I don’t think there’s anything wrong with Miggy,” said Ausmus, who was hoping a home field, June’s warming weather, and Cabrera’s normal seasonal hot streak would all converge as the Tigers got ready for a 32-game string in which 22 games were to be played at Comerica Park.

“I feel like we’ve had this conversation every year. And every year he seems to end up hitting.”

Ausmus conceded Cabrera has never been a complainer when it comes to playing hurt. Doctors and trainers monitor him constantly, as they do with all the active-roster crew. But, the Tigers skipper conceded, athletes often play with pain that isn’t necessarily disabling.

“It’s kind of a mixed bag,” he said. “You want players who can play through aches and pains. But if there’s a problem, you want them to tell you.”

Ausmus’ belief is shared by the Tigers front office: Cabrera is healthy. He simply hasn’t yet caught fire. Expectations are he will ignite, and soon.

That record

There’s nothing quite like a 4-7 road trip to make Tigers Nation fret about a team and its playoff prospects.

Especially when that trip followed some fairly ordinary play through the regular season’s first six weeks.

“I don’t get panicky about records,” Ausmus said, sizing up his team’s 25-28 mark. “We need to win more games. We need more consistency. And we’re glad to be home.

“But I’m not going to get overly worried about being three games under .500.”

Ausmus was indeed encouraged that the Tigers will be playing 2/ 3 of their next 32 games at Comerica Park. He also believes his offense will shift gears and hit passing-lane speed following a spring in which too many regulars (Cabrera, Victor Martinez, Nicholas Castellanos, Justin Upton, etc.) have had blackout stretches.

“No reason to think that will continue,” Ausmus said.

He also needs more starch from his starting rotation — something he and Tigers followers were expecting Friday as Michael Fulmer got the start for Detroit.

“It’s a very long season,” he said. “Most teams play well for 30 or 40 games, and that’s the difference in their season. The rest of the time they play .500 ball.”

The Tigers have had the .500 or near-.500 thing figured out. It was the hot stretch they were trying to secure as the White Sox arrived.

On track

Ausmus said two disabled Tigers, second baseman Ian Kinsler and catcher James McCann, were expected to be freed from the disabled list Tuesday and should rejoin the team for its home game against the Angels.

