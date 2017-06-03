Tigers 10, White Sox 1
First-base umpire Fielding Culqreth throws manager
First-base umpire Fielding Culqreth throws manager Brad Ausmus of the Detroit Tigers out during the first inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox on June 3, 2017, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers won the game, 10-1.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Jordan Zimmermann of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior
Jordan Zimmermann of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to the start of the game.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Miguel Gonzalez of the Chicago White Sox pitches during
Miguel Gonzalez of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the first inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Nicholas Castellanos of the Tigers celebrates a solo
Nicholas Castellanos of the Tigers celebrates a solo home run during the second inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, right, argues with
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, right, argues with first-base umpire Fieldin Culqreth against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning.  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu watches against the
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu watches against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning.  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, right, celebrates
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, right, celebrates his solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning.  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Alex Avila of the Tigers celebrates with teammate Andrew
Alex Avila of the Tigers celebrates with teammate Andrew Romine after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts to flying out
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts to flying out against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning.  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Jose Iglesias of the Tigers singles to right field
Jose Iglesias of the Tigers singles to right field scoring Alex Presley (not in photo) during the fourth inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Alex Presley of the Tigers singles and is congratulated
Alex Presley of the Tigers singles and is congratulated by first-base coach Omar Vizquel during the fourth inning.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton, right, celebrates his
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton, right, celebrates his solo home run against the Chicago White Sox with third-base coach Dave Clark (25) during the eighth inning.  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Alex Avila bats against the Chicago
Detroit Tigers' Alex Avila bats against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning.  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
    Detroit — For the most part, umpiring crews have treated the 30-second limit on the time managers have to decide whether to ask for video review as a suggestion, as a guideline.

    On Saturday, when the Tigers were trying to decide whether to challenge an out call at first base in the first inning, home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez went by the letter of the law. And, in so doing, enraged Tigers manager Brad Ausmus.

    “The clock goes and you have 30 seconds, as a rule,” said Gene Lamont, who took over the club after Ausmus’ 11th career ejection. “But usually they’ll give you more time than that. We were at 30-35 seconds and we wanted to challenge.

    “By the letter of what the rules says, I guess it went the right way. But we’ve had more time than that.”

    Ausmus charged immediately out of the dugout when Gonzalez informed him he was too late to challenge the call. There was one replay angle that seemed to show Victor Martinez may have beat the throw to first from second baseman Yolmer Sanchez.

    That angle was one of the last ones to be shown on the monitors in the stadium. Thus, assistant coach Matt Martin, who monitors the video in the clubhouse, was late getting the decision to Ausmus.

    Ausmus pleaded his case first with Gonzalez and then crew chief Fieldin Culbreth. At one point, Ausmus accidentally spit sunflower seeds on Culbreth, He stopped his argument, calmly brushed them off Culbreth and then resumed his argument.

    It was Culbreth who tossed him.

    “That’s the first time I’ve seen that enforced,” Tigers catcher Alex Avila said. “I’ve seen other teams get burned by it, just watching highlights. The problem is, they want the game to go faster. Then they put replay in, so it’s not going to go faster.

    “They want you to make decisions quicker, but all the information doesn’t get in there in time. Guys are watching the replays in there, trying to get all the angles, and they don’t all get there in time. So how can you enforce the (30-second) rule?”

    The conclusive angle, almost always, is the one captured by the super slow-motion camera, and that’s often the last angle that gets shown.

    “It happens all the time,” Avila said. “It’s kind of a gray area and something the league has to clean up — there’s a lot of things the league needs to clean up.”

    Neither Lamont, the Tigers players nor the crowd seemed to mind Ausmus’ theatrics.

    “Replay has taken away one of the parts of the game people really like — arguments,” Lamont said. “Fans like arguments and replay has taken them away. But we had a good one today.”

    Starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann said it fired the team up.

    “We’ve seen other teams go over 30 seconds and still have the ability to challenge,” he said. “I am not sure who was right or who was wrong. But it was good to see him go out there and prove his point.

    “It fired the guys up — and the crowd, too. That was awesome.”

