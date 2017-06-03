Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera entered Friday's game with 998 extra-base hits and ripped two doubles in the first and second innings. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)



Detroit — Yes, he got the ball. No, he has no idea who has it or where it is.

When you have as many career mementos, trophies and souvenirs as Miguel Cabrera, you leave the inventory to others. But make no mistake, producing the 1,000th extra-base hit Friday night meant a lot to him — on two levels, historical and present.

He entered the game Friday with 998 extra-base hits and promptly ripped RBI doubles in the first and second inning off White Sox left-hander Derek Holland.

The historical significance: He’s the 40th player in major league history to reach that milestone, and he was the sixth youngest player (34 years, 45 days) to get there. That puts him the company of Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols and Hank Aaron.

“That’s great,” Cabrera said on Saturday. “I never expected to break that. Being here in this position, it means a lot to me, and it gives me extra motivation to keep doing my job.”

There are only three other active players with 1,000 or more extra-base hits: Pujols (1,223), Adrian Beltre (1,076) and Carlos Beltran (1,052).

As for the present significance: He had gone the 10 previous games, 43 plate appearances, with just two extra-base hits. He was happy to see some balls find gaps.

“Yeah, that was nice,” he said. “I’ve been trying to do my thing, trying to get it going a little more. I am feeling better right now, so, just keep hitting, keep trying to win more games.”

The 1,000th extra base hit was nice — though he wasn’t even aware he was nearing the milestone until he reached it — but Cabrera was more pleased by the Tigers’ 15-run, 18-hit outburst Friday.

“I hope we can do that every day, but this game is hard,” he said. “Hopefully, we can come in here today and do the same thing we did yesterday — just trying to have good at-bats and get on base and put runs on the board.”



Who's coming up

Manager Brad Ausmus knows which pitcher from Triple-A Toledo will take Matthew Boyd’s spot in the rotation — he’s just not ready announce it.

Presumably, it will be Buck Farmer. Farmer threw 6⅓ innings of three-hit, shutout ball against the White Sox in a spot start last week. And, presumably, he would make the start on Saturday in Boston.

But Ausmus said before the game they might recall the pitcher earlier than that.

The rotation will be finalized during the off-day on Monday.



Getting healthy

Ausmus said both second baseman Ian Kinsler (hamstring) and catcher James McCann (hand laceration) are on track to return Tuesday.

“Unless there is something strange that happens before, they should both be back,” he said.

McCann got the five stitches removed from his left hand Friday and was expected to take batting practice for the first time Saturday.

Ausmus was asked if he’d consider a straight platoon at catcher with Alex Avila starting against right-handed pitching and McCann primarily against left-handed pitching.

“That probably won’t happen,” he said. “There won’t be a straight platoon. As long as Alex keeps playing well, he’s going to get a good chunk of playing time. But we also have to keep Alex available the entire season.”

The Tigers are keeping a keen eye on Avila’s workload. Overplaying him, Ausmus said, could be counter effective.

Around the horn

Right-hander Anibal Sanchez, in the rotation at Triple-A Toledo, injured his hamstring during his start at Scranton Friday night. “He’s going to be re-evaluated (Saturday),” Ausmus said. “He hasn’t been to the ballpark yet, so we don’t know anything more. I should get a report later today.”

… Designated hitter Victor Martinez was back in the lineup after being pulled Friday with flu-like symptoms. Ausmus said Martinez also tweaked his left elbow in his first at-bat. Martinez winced noticeably after a swing-and-miss. The elbow has been bothering him for a couple weeks when he bats right-handed.



Twitter @cmccosky